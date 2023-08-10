Filipino hoops icon Loyzaga to be inducted in FIBA Hall of Fame in public rites

MANILA, Philippines – The FIBA Hall of Fame ceremony will be open to the public for the first time since its establishment.

In a statement, the FIBA said the ceremony will take place on August 23, two days before the start of the FIBA World Cup this year.

"This year's ceremony comes with an exciting twist, as FIBA has decided to open the doors of the ceremony to the public for the very first time since its establishment. Fans who have been eagerly anticipating the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, now have an additional reason to rejoice," FIBA said in the statement.

Among those who will be inducted in the Hall of Fame is Philippine basketball legend Carlos Loyzaga.

Loyzaga, argued by many as the greatest basketball player in the Philippines, will be inducted posthumously.

Aside from Loyzaga, former NBA star Yao Ming, double Olympic champion Katrina McClain, Amaya Valdemoro, Yuko Oga, Penny Taylor, Wlamir Marques, Liem Tjien Siong, Angelo Monteiro dos Santos Victoriano, Zurab Sakandelidze, Valerie Garnier and Allesandro Gamba will be inducted in the hall of fame.

"[They] will forever be remembered for their remarkable contributions to the sport, leaving an indelible mark on the history of international basketball," the FIBA said.

Tickets for the induction could be bought at https://us.givergy.com/fibahalloffame.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the FIBA Foundation's Basketball for Good projects.

Loyzaga will be joining his former coach, Dionisio Calvo, in the FIBA Hall of Fame.