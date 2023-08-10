Lady Falcons wary of Lady Spikers payback, vow to work harder

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite being up 1-0 in the best-of-three Shakey’s Super League (SSL) finals, the Adamson Lady Falcons underscored the need to double preparations and work on lapses as they aim to close out the reigning UAAP champions, the DLSU Lady Spikers.

Adamson pulled off a come-from-behind G Game 1 victory over the favored Lady Spikers, 22-25, 25-17, 17-25, 26-24, 16-14, on Wednesday night.

They were down 11-20 in the fourth set, but the offense and defense clicked for the Lady Falcons to salvage the set and the match.

Following the match, Adamson head coach JP Yude stressed the need to not be overconfident in the upcoming game.

“We must continue to prepare for Game 2. Whatever our lapses were, especially our receives and passes, we have to work on that during our practices,” Yude said.

“La Salle is very strong, and it was by God’s favor that we won the game. Because of the efforts of the girls, they did not surrender, and they really fought until the end. That is why we won,” he added.

For her part, Adamson captain Lucille Almonte said they need to continue working to close out the series.

“We all know that we had a lot of lapses and errors, so we need to work double time, so double hard work. We will fight until the end,” Almonte told reporters in Filipino.

The captain said that while the team is made up of youngsters, it does not seem like that.

“Actually, I am so happy that I do not feel like they are rookies. They are like seniors. Because, everytime I demand, they follow,” Almonte, who scored 24 points in the first game, said.

“They are not hard-headed. They follow,” she added.

Red Bascon, one of the key cogs of Adamson in the game one victory, said that their coaches are preaching trust in themselves and patience.

Shevana Laput, who scored 30 points for the Lady Spikers in the first game, said there is “no doubt” that La Salle will bounce back.

“Obviously, there is no doubt that I know we can do this. It is just about putting in the work and the effort,” she told reporters in a separate interview.

“I gave my all, everyone gave their all, but there is always room for improvement,” she added.