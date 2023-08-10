Adamson rookie Bascon fired up by coach's words, teammates' energy in stunner vs La Salle

MANILA, Philippines -- Encouragements seemingly lit a fire under Adamson Lady Falcon rookie Red Bascon as she scored the winning points in the come-from-behind win in game one of the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) finals against defending UAAP champions DLSU Lady Spikers.

While Bascon only scored seven points in the game, Adamson surely needed every single one of them as they stunned La Salle, 22-25, 25-17, 17-25, 26-24, 16-14 on Wednesday.

Bascon scored the final points in the come-from-behind fourth set, where the Lady Falcons trailed by nine, 11-20.

She also ended the game with two straight kills, the former of which was disputed by La Salle as it was ruled a block touch, although the Lady Spikers insisted they did not touch it.

Adamson head coach JP Yude told reporters after the five-set thriller that he has known Bascon since her high school years, when she played for the Baby Lady Falcons.

Yude admitted that Bascon was not as aggressive as she was in the game when she was back in high school.

“She was not that brave before. I continually just encouraged her, I told her she can do it,” Yude told reporters in Filipino.

“I was shouting at her to slam the ball. Kill the point,” he added.

Yude said that aside from the encouragement, Bascon may have become more aggressive as she saw her other teammates pushing harder as the game went by.

“This gave her the confidence as she became more aggressive and braver,” Yude bared.

For her part, Bascon said she was very determined to grab the game for Adamson.

“I was really determined to help the team even though I just entered the game in the fourth set,” Bascon told reporters in Filipino.

“That is why, I was really eager to kill,” she added.

Adamson is looking to close out the finals in game two of the SSL, which will be on Saturday, 4 p.m., at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.