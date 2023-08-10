^

Eala opens W25 Roehampton campaign with wins

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 10, 2023 | 10:04am
Eala opens W25 Roehampton campaign with wins
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala kicked off the W25 Roehampton in the United Kingdom with wins in both the singles’ and doubles’ divisions Wednesday night (Manila time.)

Eala, who is seeded sixth in the tournament, just needed two sets to advance to the round of 16 following a victory over Britain’s own Gabriella Da Silva-Fick in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

After dropping the first set, Da Silva-Fick was able to take a 4-3 lead in the second set.

However, Eala blanked her opponent as she won three straight games to secure the victory.

The game ended with an error from Da Silva-Fick.

Eala won 45 service points compared to 35 for her 22-year-old opponent.

In doubles’ play, Eala and her teammate, Destanee Aiava, breezed through to the quarterfinals of the tournament, disposing of France’s Julie Belgraver and Great Britain’s Ella McDonald in two sets, 7-5, 6-2.

The pair also dominated the other duo in service points, having won 36 compared to Belgraver-McDonald’s 28.

The Eala-Aiava pair will next be facing the Australian tandem of Talia Gibson and Petra Hule, which will be held at the same venue Thursday at about 10 p.m. (Manila time.)

The duo of Gibson and Hule is seeded first in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Eala will be taking on Aiava in singles’ play at around 7 p.m. Thursday (Manila time.)

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
