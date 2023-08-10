Clarkson, Sotto train with Gilas at last

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas aces Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto have finally joined the national team’s practice.

Clarkson, who arrived in the Philippines a few days ago, and Sotto, who has been nursing a back injury, were seen training with the team on Wednesday night at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

In an Instagram story by Gilas head coach Chot Reyes, Clarkson and Sotto were seen doing drills, running and shooting along with the usual training group.

The two vital cogs were not able to join Gilas in its pocket tournament in China, where the squad finished with a 3-1 win-loss record.

Their only loss came against a physical Senegal team.

In a previous interview, Reyes said that Sotto will need to earn playtime through practice.

The tactician said that while Sotto already signed an agreement to play for the national team, he still needs to spend time with the team to improve on his strength and conditioning.

Meanwhile, Gilas assistant coach Jong Uichico earlier said that Clarkson, a shooting guard for the Utah Jazz in the NBA, will have no problem integrating into the Gilas system, as he and Sotto had already played for the team.

This was echoed by national team center AJ Edu.

While the appearance of the Clarkson and Sotto is a big boost for the team’s training, Gilas is still missing a key piece — point guard Scottie Thompson.

Thompson is still healing from a fractured hand that he suffered during practice in Lithuania.

The Filipinos will be facing Montenegro and Mexico in friendly matches here in the Philippines, a few days before the FIBA World Cup.

The Philippines will be battling the Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy in the world cup which will start on August 25.