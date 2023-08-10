^

Sports

Clarkson, Sotto train with Gilas at last

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 10, 2023 | 9:58am
Clarkson, Sotto train with Gilas at last
Jordan Clarkson (right) and Kai Sotto
Jordan Clarkson instagram

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas aces Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto have finally joined the national team’s practice.

Clarkson, who arrived in the Philippines a few days ago, and Sotto, who has been nursing a back injury, were seen training with the team on Wednesday night at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

In an Instagram story by Gilas head coach Chot Reyes, Clarkson and Sotto were seen doing drills, running and shooting along with the usual training group.

The two vital cogs were not able to join Gilas in its pocket tournament in China, where the squad finished with a 3-1 win-loss record.

Their only loss came against a physical Senegal team.

In a previous interview, Reyes said that Sotto will need to earn playtime through practice.

The tactician said that while Sotto already signed an agreement to play for the national team, he still needs to spend time with the team to improve on his strength and conditioning.

Meanwhile, Gilas assistant coach Jong Uichico earlier said that Clarkson, a shooting guard for the Utah Jazz in the NBA, will have no problem integrating into the Gilas system, as he and Sotto had already played for the team.

This was echoed by national team center AJ Edu.

While the appearance of the Clarkson and Sotto is a big boost for the team’s training, Gilas is still missing a key piece — point guard Scottie Thompson.

Thompson is still healing from a fractured hand that he suffered during practice in Lithuania.

The Filipinos will be facing Montenegro and Mexico in friendly matches here in the Philippines, a few days before the FIBA World Cup.

The Philippines will be battling the Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy in the world cup which will start on August 25.

vuukle comment

FIBA WORLD CUP

GILAS PILIPINAS

JORDAN CLARKSON

KAI SOTTO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Will Holt join PBA draft?

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
There’s an existing PBA rule that sets an age limit of 30 for Fil-foreigners to apply for the draft but it may be rescinded, depending on the PBA Board’s decision that will come during the next governors...
Sports
fbtw
Asian race for Paris slot

Asian race for Paris slot

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
A tight race is expected among six countries looking to represent Asia in men’s basketball at the Paris Olympics next...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Laput disputes crucial call in SSL finals Game 1 loss

La Salle's Laput disputes crucial call in SSL finals Game 1 loss

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
No touch?
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women fall short vs Japanese to end Jones Cup stint at 1-4

Gilas women fall short vs Japanese to end Jones Cup stint at 1-4

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women’s team ended its Jones Cup stint on a low note after they succumbed to undefeated Chanson...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson, Sotto could gel with Gilas in no time &ndash; AJ Edu

Clarkson, Sotto could gel with Gilas in no time – AJ Edu

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
With about two weeks before the FIBA World Cup, Gilas Pilipinas big man AJ Edu said he believes NBA star Jordan Clarkson and...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Decorated Filipino grappler juggles World Combat Games prep, studies

Decorated Filipino grappler juggles World Combat Games prep, studies

2 hours ago
Fierre Afan is going full blast in training for the upcoming 2023 World Combat Games from October 21-30 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,...
Sports
fbtw

Marcos Jr. hails Filipino athletes

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday showed appreciation to Filipino medalists in the last  Southeast Asian Games and ASEAN Para Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia by doubling the incentives they previously received from the...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi makes US Am match play

Malixi makes US Am match play

11 hours ago
Rianne Malixi cruised to the US Women’s Amateur Match Play with a second straight 70 as she tied for 18th after the...
Sports
fbtw

Braves, Tropa are 3x3 top seeds

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Cavitex and TNT took the Top 2 seeding in the coming PBA 3x3 Season 3 First Conference Grand Finals following their strong performances in the culminating sixth leg of the preliminaries.
Sports
fbtw
Superal 6 shots off the pace in Thai LPGA

Superal 6 shots off the pace in Thai LPGA

By Jan Veran | 16 hours ago
Princess Superal marked her return to competitive play with a two-over 74 as she trailed Luamsri Kamonwan by six at the start...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with