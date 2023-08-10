#EChouLOUD: A first look at the newest M4 Champion skin Chou

MANILA, Philippines — Moonton Games and ECHO have officially revealed the M4 World Championship skin — the Echo Chou skin or EChou LOUD (a play on the names of the hero, the team and the team's chant).

In a released splash art, hero Chou is seen wearing the team's iconic jersey while riding a purple wave alongside ECHO's mascot, the Purple Orca.

"The skin design is great and extraordinary, it's really something that we like. Even the ECHO jacket I said I wanted to be included is seen. We had fun designing this skin and we hope our fans like it," said ECHO Team Captain Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera.

After their win against Blacklist International during the M4 World Championship in Jakarta last January, the team had expressed their preference for Chou for the commemorative skin as it was a hero that could be used by any of the ECHO players. In a post released by Moonton Games detailing ECHO's performance with the hero, ECHO has picked Chou 97 times in a professional Mobile Legends tournament, with a win rate of almost 61%.

"We are grateful to Moonton Games for working closely with us. We enjoyed the process of creating this with them, and the final output definitely represents our vision as a team. We hope our fans, the orcas support us and get their own M4 Champion skin," said ECHO Country Manager, Mitch Liwanag.

Since the M1 World Championship, every winning team has had a say in which hero they want to have a skin that is designed based on their preference. M1 champions EVOS Legends from Indonesia chose mage hero Harith while Philippine champions BREN Esports (M2) and Blacklist International (M3) went with Assassin hero Lancelot and Support hero Estes, respectively. ECHO's Chou pick will be the first fighter type hero to get a championship skin.

Moonton Games will launch in-game activities to provide discounts for players who would like to purchase the skin from August 14-20, with the skin being made available in the game's shop on August 21 at a discounted launch price of 30% off. ECHO will also go live on August 21 to showcase the skin's in-game effects.