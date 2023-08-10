Shane Clemente finds football dream with Spanish club CD Llosetense

Like millions of Filipinos who have done so in the last several decades, Shane Clemente (left) found his opportunity abroad; first with Al Ittifaq in Dubai and now with CD Llosetense in Majorca, Spain, where he hopes this is the start of a serious football career.

MANILA, Philippines – You know the saying “try and try until you succeed?”

For 20-year-old Malabon native Shane Clemente, he amended that saying to “try and try then try abroad.”

Like millions of Filipinos who have done so in the last several decades, Clemente found his opportunity abroad; first with Al Ittifaq in Dubai and now with CD Llosetense in Majorca, Spain, where he hopes this is the start of a serious football career.

CD Llosetense is a third division football team based in Lloseta, Majorca that was founded in 1944. The squad plays its home matches at the Estadio Municipal de lloseta.

“Here at home I faced one rejection after another. And when nothing happens it affects your morale and confidence. There was nothing for me,” related Shane. “So I asked my brother’s help in getting me abroad in Dubai.”

The capital of the United Arab Emirates proved to be just as tough a nut to crack as Manila. But Clemente was given a chance which is all he ever wanted in order to prove to himself that he can succeed.

“Once I got there, I attended a football academy where I had to unlearn many of the things I was taught back home and learn new skills,” he related.

“I got to play as a right back with (second division team) Al-Ittifaq. It is just as competitive with opportunities just as hard to come by.”

“After a while, I thought about trying my luck in Europe and luckily for me 90 Plus Sports gave me a chance and found me an opportunity with CD Llosetense.”

With the Spanish club, Clemente is now given a chance to train and play with the first team.

“I know that there is a long road ahead for me and there will be more challenges for my football dream. I have to work doubly hard for this. At least here I am given an opportunity and I have to be thankful for that.”