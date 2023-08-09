^

La Salle's Laput disputes crucial call in SSL finals Game 1 loss

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 9, 2023 | 8:34pm
La Salle's Laput disputes crucial call in SSL finals Game 1 loss
Shevana Laput

MANILA, Philippines -- No touch?

DLSU Lady Spiker Shevana Laput insisted she did not touch the ball that was called off the block late in the fifth set in Game 1 of the Shakey’s Super League (SSL), which the Adamson Lady Falcons won.

With the game tied at 14-all, Lady Falcon Red Bascon had a hit that looked like it went off the hands of the blockers -- La Salle's Amie Provido and Ela Raagas.

Laput was about to receive the ball, but she pulled her hands away at the last second as the ball sailed outside.

The umpire then gave the point to Adamson, calling a block touch, much to the dismay of the Lady Spikers and the DLSU crowd.

Asked after the game, Laput insisted she did not touch the ball before it sailed out.

"You know, you cannot help it. [The referee] saw what he saw, but I did not touch the ball," Laput, who scored 30 points in the game, told reporters.

"It is what it is. The referee saw what he saw, and what he thought he saw. It is sad there was no challenge," she added.

For his part, Adamson head coach JP Yude said that the call of the referee should be respected because he had a clear view of what happened.

"We cannot argue with the referee, because it happened right in front of him. So he saw the action, which is not visible from the viewers' side," Yude told reporters in Filipino.

"For me, if it was called outside... I did not see it. We must respect what the call of referee is because it happened in front of him," he added.

"We are grateful, a bit, because it is in favor of us."

Adamson captain Lucille Almonte told reporters that when the crowd jeered following the controversial call, she told her teammates to not be deterred.

"I always remind them not to mind the crowd, because they are not playing," Almonte said.

Game 2 of the best-of-three finals affair will be on Saturday, August 12, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

