Lady Falcons rally to stun Lady Spikers, near SSL crown

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 9, 2023 | 7:55pm
Lucille Almonte led the Adamson Lady Falcons to the game one victory over DLSU Lady Spikers.
SSL

MANILA, Philippines -- The Adamson Lady Falcons inched closer to the championship in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) after a huge come-from-behind win over the DLSU Lady Spikers, 22-25, 25-17, 17-25, 26-24, 16-14 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City Wednesday.

With the game going down the wire in the fifth set, 14-14, off a kill by Shevana Laput, Lady Falcon Red Bascon hit an attack that looked like it got through the block to give Adamson the match point, 15-14.

This point, however, was disputed, as the Lady Spikers said they were not able to touch the ball.

The crowd got into it, with boos coming from all around the DLSU fandom in the arena. The point, however, stood.

A Bascon attack ended the game for Adamson.Asked about the controversial point, Adamson head coach JP Yude reiterated that the referee had the clearest view because it happened in front of him.

He added that the call of the official should be respected.

Down 11-20 in the fourth set, Adamson pulled all the right stops and eventually led, 25-24.

After Alleiah Malaluan tied the game with a kill, Bascon scored two straight points to force the deciding fifth set.

Yude lauded his wards for not giving up despite the big deficit in the fourth set, saying he encouraged them to take the game one point at a time.

“In the past, when we battle La Salle, it seems we are automatically underdogs. I told them we should change that. We have to fight back if we want to win,” he told reporters in Filipino.

With Adamson behind by as much as five points in the first set, 18-23, following a drop by Provido, the Lady Falcons tried to stage a comeback and scored three straight to cut the lead to just two, 21-23.

But a point by Soreno and a quick hit by Gagate that went off the block clinched the first set for the Lady Spikers.

The Lady Falcons then bounced back in the second set, starting strong with six straight points and quelling their foes' attempts to chip away the lead.

Lucille Almonte soared for Adamson with 24 points.

Ayesha Juegos chipped in 13 markers while Sharya Ancheta and Lorene Toring had 10 each for the Lady Falcons.

The rookie Bascon, who entered the game in the fourth set, had seven points.

“I was really determined to get the game for the team, to do everything I needed to help the team. I was really eager to help the team get the win,” Bascon told reporters in Filipino.

Laput carried the load for La Salle with 30 points, with Malaluan and Thea Gagate chipping in 14 apiece.

Game Two of the best-of-three finals will be on Saturday, August 12, 4 p.m., at the same venue.

