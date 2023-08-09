Superal 6 shots off the pace in Thai LPGA

MANILA, Philippines – Princess Superal marked her return to competitive play with a two-over 74 as she trailed Luamsri Kamonwan by six at the start of the Thailand LPGA Championship at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course in Hua Hin Wednesday.

Superal recovered from a two-over card after nine holes with birdies on Nos. 11 and 13 but she dropped another stroke on the par-3 14th and failed to get up-and-down on No. 17 to fall to joint 24th in one of the late flights in the 54-hole THB2.5 million championship.

The smooth-swinging ICTSI-backed shotmaker is coming off a month-long rest after a grueling campaign on the LPGA Tour of Japan and Japan Step Up Tour. She birdied the first hole but bogeyed Nos. 4 and 5 and closed out her frontside stint with another mishap.

Kamonwan, meanwhile, flourished with a five-birdie, one-bogey round in the morning wave for a 68 as she seized a one-shot lead over compatriot K. Kritchanya and N.Noramol, both amateurs, and R. Pattharat, who matched 69s, while multi-titled Kongkraphan Patcharajutar gunned down six birdies against two bogeys to lead the 70 scorers, who included M. Phannarai, S. Budsabakorn, W. Ploychompoo and K. Pattamavadee.

Superal hopes to bounce back strong in a switch in tee-times Thursday.