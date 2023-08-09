^

Sports

Superal 6 shots off the pace in Thai LPGA

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 9, 2023 | 6:52pm
Superal 6 shots off the pace in Thai LPGA
Princess Superal

MANILA, Philippines – Princess Superal marked her return to competitive play with a two-over 74 as she trailed Luamsri Kamonwan by six at the start of the Thailand LPGA Championship at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course in Hua Hin Wednesday.

Superal recovered from a two-over card after nine holes with birdies on Nos. 11 and 13 but she dropped another stroke on the par-3 14th and failed to get up-and-down on No. 17 to fall to joint 24th in one of the late flights in the 54-hole THB2.5 million championship.

The smooth-swinging ICTSI-backed shotmaker is coming off a month-long rest after a grueling campaign on the LPGA Tour of Japan and Japan Step Up Tour. She birdied the first hole but bogeyed Nos. 4 and 5 and closed out her frontside stint with another mishap.

Kamonwan, meanwhile, flourished with a five-birdie, one-bogey round in the morning wave for a 68 as she seized a one-shot lead over compatriot K. Kritchanya and N.Noramol, both amateurs, and R. Pattharat, who matched 69s, while multi-titled Kongkraphan Patcharajutar gunned down six birdies against two bogeys to lead the 70 scorers, who included M. Phannarai, S. Budsabakorn, W. Ploychompoo and K. Pattamavadee.

Superal hopes to bounce back strong in a switch in tee-times Thursday.

vuukle comment

GOLF

PRINCESS SUPERAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Clarkson, Sotto could gel with Gilas in no time &ndash; AJ Edu

Clarkson, Sotto could gel with Gilas in no time – AJ Edu

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
With about two weeks before the FIBA World Cup, Gilas Pilipinas big man AJ Edu said he believes NBA star Jordan Clarkson and...
Sports
fbtw

Edu – worth the wait

By Joaquin Henson | 20 hours ago
It’s been a long wait for AJ Edu to join Gilas at the senior level and now that the FIBA World Cup is 16 days away from reeling off, he’s proving himself deserving of a spot in coach Chot Reyes’...
Sports
fbtw
Wesley So advances in Chess World Cup, deplores statements limiting PCAP

Wesley So advances in Chess World Cup, deplores statements limiting PCAP

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
After defeating Jules Moussard in the Chess World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, Filipino-American Grandmaster Wesley So weighed...
Sports
fbtw
Young US NBA stars dominate Puerto Rico in FIBA World Cup tuneup

Young US NBA stars dominate Puerto Rico in FIBA World Cup tuneup

1 day ago
Anthony Edwards and Cameron Johnson each scored 15 points to lead a young United States NBA squad over Puerto Rico, 117-74,...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Season 48 unwraps October 15 at Big Dome

PBA Season 48 unwraps October 15 at Big Dome

20 hours ago
It’s going to be a stacked Season 48 for the PBA.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Malixi cruises to match play with 2nd 70, faces Koo

Malixi cruises to match play with 2nd 70, faces Koo

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Rianne Malixi safely made it through the US Women’s Amateur Match Play with a second straight 70 she secured with a...
Sports
fbtw
Golden Tigresses inch closer to SSL bronze

Golden Tigresses inch closer to SSL bronze

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The UST Golden Tigresses swept the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Lady Altas, 25-15, 25-22, 25-15, to draw first...
Sports
fbtw
Baluyot stops Catalan in URCC 87

Baluyot stops Catalan in URCC 87

4 hours ago
Two-time jiu-jitsu world champion Eros Baluyot submitted veteran Rene Catalan in the main event of Universal Reality Combat...
Sports
fbtw
Rafael dos Anjos to face Vicente Luque in UFC Fight Night

Rafael dos Anjos to face Vicente Luque in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Thirty-eight-year-old Brazilian-American Rafael Dos Anjos will be looking to win his 33rd fight in 46 matches.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with