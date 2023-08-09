Saso launches Women's Open drive vs Shin, Lopez

Philippine-born Japanese Yuka Saso tees off during the final day of the Evian Championship, a women's LPGA major golf tournament in Evian-les-Bains, French Alps, on July 30, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – With joint third place and runner-up efforts in two of the first four major championships, Yuka Saso goes all-out in pursuit of the last jewel staked in this year’s LPGA Tour as the (British) Women’s Open gets going Thursday (Friday, Manila time) at the Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England.

And Saso hopes to come out of the starting gate in fierce form as she slugs it out with Korean Jiyai Shin and Gaby Lopez of Mexico at 7:47 a.m. in one of the featured flights in the $7.3 championship at the par-71 layout.

With the blue-ribbon event headlined by the world’s Top 10, including Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and Celine Boutier, the 72-hole championship promises to serve as a fitting ending to a year that produced four first-time major champions in terms of drama and suspense.

American Lilia Vu topped the Chevron Championship where Saso missed the cut, young Chinese Yin Ruoning edged Saso by one in the Women’s PGA Championship, Fil-Am Allison Corpuz reigned at US Women’s Open where the ICTSI-backed Fil-Japanese tied for 20th, and Boutier scored a breakthrough at home in the Evian Championship, where the 2021 US Women’s Open winner shared third place.

But expect the revered women of the tour to set the pace and crowd for the last major crown, including Korda and Jin Young Ko, along with Lydia Ko, Hyo Joo Kim, Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee and defending champion Ashleigh Buhai from South Africa.

That should guarantee slam-bang action right in the first round with the wind-raked Walton Heath course providing a stern test for the world's leading players.

Korda, back in the major hunt as the world No. 1, faces Lydia Ko of New Zealand and England’s Charley Hull at 8:20 a.m., just behind the 8:09 a.m. group of Jin Young Ko, Irish Leona Maguire and Swede Anna Nordqvist.

The 144-player cast will all tee-off on No. 1.