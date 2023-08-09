Gilas women fall short vs Japanese to end Jones Cup stint at 1-4

The Gilas women dropped its final game against Japan's Chanson V-Magic on Wednesday afternoon.

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas women’s team ended its Jones Cup stint on a low note after they succumbed to undefeated Chanson V-Magic of Japan, 88-95, at the Taipei Peace Basketball Hall in Taiwan Wednesday afternoon.

The Nationals started the fourth quarter ahead by a few points, 69-65, but the Japanese team proved why they are still yet to drop a game in the tournament as their offense heated up.

Chanson V-Magic limited the Philippines to just 19 points in the final frame while scoring 30 of their own.

The Gilas women were down early in the game but they came roaring back to cut the lead to just three by halftime, 41-44.

The Filipina hoopers ended the Jones Cup with a 1-4 win-loss record.

Japan, meanwhile, climbed to 5-0 in the tournament.

The Philippines also dropped a game on Tuesday, losing against South Korea’s Busan BNK Sum, 59-65.

Gilas women’s first win of the tournament came against Iran, 64-60.