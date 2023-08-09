Malixi cruises to match play with 2nd 70, faces Koo

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi safely made it through the US Women’s Amateur Match Play with a second straight 70 she secured with a late frontside birdie as she tied for 18th after the 36-hole stroke play qualifying at the Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles, California Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

She eventually took the No. 23 seeding, matching her tied-for-24th placing in last month’s US Girls’ Junior in Colorado, where her dispatched five rivals in varying fashions in the knockout stage.

Malixi, however, fell short of a win to become the second Filipina to win the championship as she yielded a one-hole result to Filipino-American Kiara Romero.

The ICTSI-backed ace, however, hopes to go all the way this time although she would need to hurdle a lot of blocks to score a breakthrough in the world’s premier amateur championship with majority of the big guns likewise making it to the Top 64.

Malixi will face American Ellie Koo, who charged back with a 68 to tie for 39th, at 12:30 p.m. The unranked Californian from Harvard-Westlake Athletics wound up at No. 42.

A victory will set up the 16-year-old Malixi against the winner in the Malia Nam-Bailey Shoemaker duel.

Malixi, ranked No. 75 in the Women’s Amateur Golf, actually found Bel-Air’s surface a bit faster, three-putting the signature par-3 No. 10 where she teed off. She regained the stroke with a five-foot birdie at the par-5 No. 14, only to drop it on a missed green mishap on the next.

She practically settled for regulation pars in the next nine holes before banging in a 12-footer on the par-4 seventh to turn in a pair of 35s and match her first round output for a 140 total at the demanding par-70 layout.

She tied the likes of world No. 17 Rin Yoshida of Japan, who also carded a 70, last week’s Canadian Amateur winner Lauren Kim, who fired a 69, and Thai Thanana Kotcha sanmanee, who made a 71.

American Briana Chacon, with a world ranking of No. 104, grabbed the low medal honors in record fashion, finishing with a 131 after an eagle-spiked 65, two strokes clear of Swede Andrea Lignell, the world No. 19 who also put in a five-under card laced with seven birdies against a double-bogey, for a 133.

Chacon’s nine-under total shattered the previous seven-under record set by Mariel Galdiano in 2016 which Lucy Li and Selin Hyun matched two years later.

Gianna Clemente also sizzled with a 65 to place third at 134 as erstwhile joint leader Caroline Canales settled for a 70 and wound up tied for fifth at 136 behind fourth placer Katie Cranston of Canada, who assembled a 135 after a 68.

Other fancied bets who advanced were world No. 24 Rachek Heck of the US (67-137), Romero (68-138), American Rachel Kuehn (68-138), Megha Ganne (67-141), 2022 US Girls’ Junior titlist Yana Wilson (69-141), Shoemaker ( 69-143), Jeaneth Wong (70-143), Katie Li (69-143) and world No. 4 Anna Davis (72-143).

Ten players, including Canadian Amateur runner-up Brooke Davis, finished at 56th with 144s. They will dispute the last nine spots at 7 a.m. Wednesday with the head-to-head duels to start at 9 a.m.