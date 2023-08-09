^

Rafael dos Anjos to face Vicente Luque in UFC Fight Night

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 9, 2023 | 3:15pm
Rafael dos Anjos to face Vicente Luque in UFC Fight Night
When Rafael Dos Anjos enters the Octagon, it will be his 34th UFC fight, which will break a tie for the sixth most bouts in the organization’s history.
MANILA, Philippines – Thirty-eight-year-old Brazilian-American Rafael Dos Anjos will be looking to win his 33rd fight in 46 matches. 

Furthermore, when Dos Anjos (32-14) enters the Octagon, it will be his 34th UFC fight, which will break a tie for the sixth most bouts in the organization’s history — a tie held alongside Demian Maia. 

He will add to his other UFC records such as the longest fight time in organization history, the most unanimous decision wins (11), or the second most decision fights in history (20).

Those records, while nice, are immaterial.

Do Anjos needs to get past Vicente Luque (21-9-1) in this welterweight match and chalk up a second consecutive win, which will put him in the division’s Top 10, with another two wins or more lining him up for a title shot.

Rafael broke a two-match slide with a win over Bryan Barberena last December 2022.

Leon Edwards is the current UFC welterweight champion.

“Right now my motivation for this fight is my legacy,” said Dos Anjos. “I would like one last shot at the title belt and in these last few years of my career continue to provide for my family.”

Or he is looking for one last run in UFC Hall of Fame career.

However, he will be up against Vicente Luque, who is in a two-game slide. Not to mention he almost suffered a career-ending injury after a beat down by Geoff Neal during a match last August 2022.

Though on the shelf after bleeding from a brain hemorrhage and cleared by several medical officials, there is the potential for more damage.

“Any fight is a risk you can get seriously hurt. I don't think he will put himself on the line if it were that bad,” said Dos Anjos.

“Good luck to him but I have to win too.”

UFC Fight Night Luque vs Dos Anjos will be shown live on the Premier Sports Channel on Sky and Cignal as well as the TapGo TV streaming application.

