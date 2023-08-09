Top Filipino junior swimmers bound for SEA Age meet

MANILA, Philippines – A 19-man Philippine team made up of swimmers — 10 boys and nine girls — from all over the country will be sent to Jakarta, Indonesia to participate in the 45th Southeast Asian Age Group Aquatics Championship slated August 24-26.

All 18 homegrown tankers led by multiple national junior record holder in 13-under class Jamesray Michael Ajido from Quezon City have passed the qualifying standard criteria (fifth place in last year’s edition) set by Philippine Swimming — headed by Miko Vargas and secretary general Eric Buhain — during an open tryout at the Teofilo Ildefonso swimming pool in Malate. This is for the Manila leg, Vigan, Ilocos Sur for Luzon; and Dumaguete City for the Visayas and Mindanao.

US-based Filipino-foreigner Clark Kent Apuada and Ava Samantha Bautista made it after submitting qualifying times duly signed and authenticated by the US league organizing head. The former qualified for boys 15-16 100m free (53.72) and the latter for the girls 15-16 50m fly (28.44), 100m fly (1:03.20) and 200m fly (2:23.46).

“The best of the best as I see it. And since talagang nagpa-tryouts tayo all over the country, well represented ang mga regions sa composition ng team natin, which is a good sign that swimming is changing for the better. They not only represent the Philippine colors but also give pride and honor for their cities and provinces,” said Buhain, an Olympian and congressman for the 1st District of Batangas.

“Marami tayong inspirasyon sa mga batang ito, our next generation of swimming champions,” stressed Buhain, who added that a five-man diving squad coached by former Asian Games campaigner Nino Carog is joining the team as part of their training and exposure.

The 14-year-old Ajido, winner of two gold medals in 13-under in last year’s edition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, qualified for the boys 14-15 class 200m Individual Medley (2:14.33) as well as in his favorites 50m butterfly (26.12) and 100m fly (57.46).

He will be joined by fellow Quezonian and last year's World Junior Championship campaigners Amina Isabelle Bungubung, Mishka Sy and Jalid Taguinod. Also in the team are Makati City pride Ivo Nikolai Enot, Joshua Park from Paranaque City, Aishel Evangelista from Caloocan City, Estifano Joshua Ramos and Lance Rafael Cruz from Manila, Patricia Mae Santor and Shairinne Floriano from Antipolo City, and Peter Cyrus Dean from Quezon Province.

Midsayap, North Cotabato will be represented by Jie Angela Mikaela Talosig, while Catherine Cruz is from Mabalacat, Pampanga, and Arabella Taguinota came from Pasig City. Both Bea Mabalay and Jennuel Boo De Leon will represent Aklan.

Juan Marco Daos qualified for the boys 16-18 200m fly (2:08.29) but opted to focus on training for the World Junior Championship slated September 4-9 in Israel.

Buhain named Ramil Ilustre as head coach, while Cyrus Alcantara, Manuel De Leon Mark Pido and Wilfredo Cruz as assistants.