^

Sports

Top Filipino junior swimmers bound for SEA Age meet

Philstar.com
August 9, 2023 | 2:16pm
Top Filipino junior swimmers bound for SEA Age meet
From left: Rep. Eric Buhain, Jamesray Ajido and Miko Vargas

MANILA, Philippines – A 19-man Philippine team made up of swimmers — 10 boys and nine girls — from all over the country will be sent to Jakarta, Indonesia to participate in the 45th Southeast Asian Age Group Aquatics Championship slated August 24-26.

All 18 homegrown tankers led by multiple national junior record holder in 13-under class Jamesray Michael Ajido from Quezon City have passed the qualifying standard criteria (fifth place in last year’s edition) set by Philippine Swimming — headed by Miko Vargas and secretary general Eric Buhain — during an open tryout at the Teofilo Ildefonso swimming pool in Malate. This is for the Manila leg, Vigan, Ilocos Sur for Luzon; and Dumaguete City for the Visayas and Mindanao.

US-based Filipino-foreigner Clark Kent Apuada and Ava Samantha Bautista made it after submitting qualifying times duly signed and authenticated by the US league organizing head. The former qualified for boys 15-16 100m free (53.72) and the latter for the girls 15-16 50m fly (28.44), 100m fly (1:03.20) and 200m fly (2:23.46).

“The best of the best as I see it. And since talagang nagpa-tryouts tayo all over the country, well represented ang mga regions sa composition ng team natin, which is a good sign that swimming is changing for the better. They not only represent the Philippine colors but also give pride and honor for their cities and provinces,” said Buhain, an Olympian and congressman for the 1st District of Batangas.

“Marami tayong inspirasyon sa mga batang ito, our next generation of swimming champions,” stressed Buhain, who added that a five-man diving squad coached by former Asian Games campaigner Nino Carog is joining the team as part of their training and exposure.

The 14-year-old Ajido, winner of two gold medals in 13-under in last year’s edition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, qualified for the boys 14-15 class 200m Individual Medley (2:14.33) as well as in his favorites 50m butterfly (26.12) and 100m fly (57.46).

He will be joined by fellow Quezonian and last year's World Junior Championship campaigners Amina Isabelle Bungubung, Mishka Sy and Jalid Taguinod. Also in the team are Makati City pride Ivo Nikolai Enot, Joshua Park from Paranaque City, Aishel Evangelista from Caloocan City, Estifano Joshua Ramos and Lance Rafael Cruz from Manila, Patricia Mae Santor and Shairinne Floriano from Antipolo City, and Peter Cyrus Dean from Quezon Province.

Midsayap, North Cotabato will be represented by Jie Angela Mikaela Talosig, while Catherine Cruz is from Mabalacat, Pampanga, and Arabella Taguinota came from Pasig City. Both Bea Mabalay and Jennuel Boo De Leon will represent Aklan.

Juan Marco Daos qualified for the boys 16-18 200m fly (2:08.29) but opted to focus on training for the World Junior Championship slated September 4-9 in Israel.

Buhain named Ramil Ilustre as head coach, while Cyrus Alcantara, Manuel De Leon Mark Pido and Wilfredo Cruz as assistants.

vuukle comment

SWIMMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Wesley So advances in Chess World Cup, deplores statements limiting PCAP

Wesley So advances in Chess World Cup, deplores statements limiting PCAP

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
After defeating Jules Moussard in the Chess World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, Filipino-American Grandmaster Wesley So weighed...
Sports
fbtw

Edu – worth the wait

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
It’s been a long wait for AJ Edu to join Gilas at the senior level and now that the FIBA World Cup is 16 days away from reeling off, he’s proving himself deserving of a spot in coach Chot Reyes’...
Sports
fbtw
Young US NBA stars dominate Puerto Rico in FIBA World Cup tuneup

Young US NBA stars dominate Puerto Rico in FIBA World Cup tuneup

23 hours ago
Anthony Edwards and Cameron Johnson each scored 15 points to lead a young United States NBA squad over Puerto Rico, 117-74,...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Season 48 unwraps October 15 at Big Dome

PBA Season 48 unwraps October 15 at Big Dome

15 hours ago
It’s going to be a stacked Season 48 for the PBA.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas ends China stint with a bang, pulls away vs Iran

Gilas ends China stint with a bang, pulls away vs Iran

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas pulled out all the stops and delivered when it mattered most as they ended their China pocket tournament campaign...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Clarkson, Sotto could gel with Gilas in no time &ndash; AJ Edu

Clarkson, Sotto could gel with Gilas in no time – AJ Edu

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
With about two weeks before the FIBA World Cup, Gilas Pilipinas big man AJ Edu said he believes NBA star Jordan Clarkson and...
Sports
fbtw
PBA players also available for Gilas in Asian Games, says Marcial

PBA players also available for Gilas in Asian Games, says Marcial

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The PBA vowed to also fully support the Gilas Pilipinas program for the upcoming Asian Games in China this year.
Sports
fbtw
PBA seeks to revive women&rsquo;s 3x3 tourney

PBA seeks to revive women’s 3x3 tourney

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The PBA said it is eyeing to again stage a women’s 3-on-3 tournament.
Sports
fbtw
Mbappe contract dispute overshadows start of Ligue 1 season

Mbappe contract dispute overshadows start of Ligue 1 season

6 hours ago
Uncertainty over the future of Kylian Mbappe hangs over French football ahead of the new Ligue 1 season, which starts this...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with