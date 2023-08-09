Clarkson, Sotto could gel with Gilas in no time – AJ Edu

MANILA, Philippines – With about two weeks before the FIBA World Cup, Gilas Pilipinas big man AJ Edu said he believes NBA star Jordan Clarkson and center Kai Sotto will have enough time to be integrated into the system.

Edu, the 6-foot-10 big man who turned out to be a revelation during the Gilas Pilipinas’ pocket tournament in China, said Clarkson and Sotto’s previous experience playing for the national team would come in handy as they race against time.

“These guys have been part of the qualifiers. Kai has played on Gilas almost on every level… and so, I think for them, having that experience, it will be a pretty quick transition,” he told CNN Philippines’ Sports Desk.

“It is not like they are coming in completely cold. They have had experience playing with Gilas, recently, under coach Chot so I think the integration should be pretty seamless,” he added.

Clarkson arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday.

Sotto, meanwhile, has been nursing a back injury since he returned to the Philippines from the United States following a stint with the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes is raring for both Sotto and Clarkson to practice with the team ahead of the World Cup.

Edu, for his part, underscored that the national team would be better with Sotto in the roster.

“Kai being part of the team will be huge. It will be a huge boost… I think having someone of Kai’s ability and talent will only help the team,” he said.

Edu and Sotto shared the court for the Batang Gilas in the past.

“For me personally, having played with him at the junior level, I know how much he makes his teammates better. He made me better when we played at the junior level,” he bared.

“He is only gonna make the team better, so I am really hoping that everything works out,” he added.

Sotto, who has been managing back spasm, said last week he is now “feeling better” since the Summer League.

Upon arriving in the Philippines on Tuesday from China, Reyes said that Sotto is scheduled to see his doctor on Thursday.