^

Sports

Clarkson, Sotto could gel with Gilas in no time – AJ Edu

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 9, 2023 | 12:48pm
Clarkson, Sotto could gel with Gilas in no time â�� AJ Edu
Gilas Pilipinas teammates Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto exchange high fives.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – With about two weeks before the FIBA World Cup, Gilas Pilipinas big man AJ Edu said he believes NBA star Jordan Clarkson and center Kai Sotto will have enough time to be integrated into the system.

Edu, the 6-foot-10 big man who turned out to be a revelation during the Gilas Pilipinas’ pocket tournament in China, said Clarkson and Sotto’s previous experience playing for the national team would come in handy as they race against time.

“These guys have been part of the qualifiers. Kai has played on Gilas almost on every level… and so, I think for them, having that experience, it will be a pretty quick transition,” he told CNN Philippines’ Sports Desk.

“It is not like they are coming in completely cold. They have had experience playing with Gilas, recently, under coach Chot so I think the integration should be pretty seamless,” he added.

Clarkson arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday.

Sotto, meanwhile, has been nursing a back injury since he returned to the Philippines from the United States following a stint with the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes is raring for both Sotto and Clarkson to practice with the team ahead of the World Cup.

Edu, for his part, underscored that the national team would be better with Sotto in the roster.

“Kai being part of the team will be huge. It will be a huge boost… I think having someone of Kai’s ability and talent will only help the team,” he said.

Edu and Sotto shared the court for the Batang Gilas in the past.

“For me personally, having played with him at the junior level, I know how much he makes his teammates better. He made me better when we played at the junior level,” he bared.

“He is only gonna make the team better, so I am really hoping that everything works out,” he added.

Sotto, who has been managing back spasm, said last week he is now “feeling better” since the Summer League.

Upon arriving in the Philippines on Tuesday from China, Reyes said that Sotto is scheduled to see his doctor on Thursday.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS

JORDAN CLARKSON

KAI SOTTO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Wesley So advances in Chess World Cup, deplores statements limiting PCAP

Wesley So advances in Chess World Cup, deplores statements limiting PCAP

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
After defeating Jules Moussard in the Chess World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, Filipino-American Grandmaster Wesley So weighed...
Sports
fbtw

Edu – worth the wait

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
It’s been a long wait for AJ Edu to join Gilas at the senior level and now that the FIBA World Cup is 16 days away from reeling off, he’s proving himself deserving of a spot in coach Chot Reyes’...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas ends China stint with a bang, pulls away vs Iran

Gilas ends China stint with a bang, pulls away vs Iran

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas pulled out all the stops and delivered when it mattered most as they ended their China pocket tournament campaign...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Season 48 unwraps October 15 at Big Dome

PBA Season 48 unwraps October 15 at Big Dome

14 hours ago
It’s going to be a stacked Season 48 for the PBA.
Sports
fbtw
Young US NBA stars dominate Puerto Rico in FIBA World Cup tuneup

Young US NBA stars dominate Puerto Rico in FIBA World Cup tuneup

21 hours ago
Anthony Edwards and Cameron Johnson each scored 15 points to lead a young United States NBA squad over Puerto Rico, 117-74,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mbappe contract dispute overshadows start of Ligue 1 season

Mbappe contract dispute overshadows start of Ligue 1 season

4 hours ago
Uncertainty over the future of Kylian Mbappe hangs over French football ahead of the new Ligue 1 season, which starts this...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson is now in town

Clarkson is now in town

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
The NBA-caliber weapon is in and now it’s time for Gilas Pilipinas to fully get locked and loaded for the FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
A toast to FIBA world from PLDT/Smart

A toast to FIBA world from PLDT/Smart

14 hours ago
As the FIBA World Cup opening day nears, PLDT and Smart Communications gathered dignitaries and heads of embassies and consulates...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez, Kinaadman forge finale

Olivarez, Kinaadman forge finale

14 hours ago
Eric Jed Olivarez finally put one over top seed Johnny Arcilla, hacking out a 6-3, 6-3 victory even as Charles Kinaadman dispatched...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with