Malixi matches par-70 for joint 19th in US Women's Amateur

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 8, 2023 | 12:40pm
Rianne Malixi
MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi produced the type of result needed in such kind of a top-level championship, matching par-70 at the Bel-Air Country Club for a share of 19th at the start of the 36-hole stroke play qualifying in the US Women’s Amateur in Los Angeles, California Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

While she trailed local aces Caroline Canales and Briana Chacon by four, the lone Filipina shotmaker in the 156-player field put herself in a desired spot looking forward to Wednesday’s start of the grueling grind to the coveted crown where play shifts from medal to match.

Malixi, 16, actually made quite a stir when she birdied the first two holes, reaching the par-5 opening hole in two, leading to a two-putt birdie, then rolling a 20-footer on the next. She scrambled for par on the fourth and made regulation pars in the next five, including a couple of missed chances.

The ICTSI-backed ace rescued another par on the 10th but failed to get up-and-down on No. 12 and yielded another stroke on the next before flubbing an eight-footer for birdie on the 17th for a 34-36 card in the afternoon wave.

But that proved enough to net her a spot in the Top 20 that includes US Girls’ Junior title tormentor Fil-Am Kiara Romero, 2021 US Women’s Amateur champion Jensen Castle, world No. 7 Rachel Kuehn, No. 10 Amari Avery, No. 17 Rin Yoshida of Japan, No. 20 Megan Schofill and No. 24 Rachel Heck,

Malixi also upstaged flightmates Yana Wilson of the US, last year’s US Girls’ Junior champion, and England’s Jess Baker, the 2022 Women’s Amateur Championship winner, who faltered with 72 and 79 for joint 57th and 143rd, respectively.

Malixi’s fine start in the world’s premier amateur championship likewise wiped off whatever bad vibes her tied for 38th effort in last week’s Canadian Women’s Amateur had served as she flashed consistency from the mound to the green all day to seriously contend for one of the Top 64 berths.

She, however, expects to do better in a switch in tee-time Tuesday as she, Wilson and Baker clash at 8:03 a.m. at the backside of the challenging, bunker-laden layout at the bottom of Hollywood hills.

That’s what Canales did to seize early control with Chacon as the former shot six birdies against two bogeys in the first flight to fire a 66 with the latter matching it with a five-birdie, one-bogey card of her own.

The duo grabbed a one-stroke lead over Katie Cranston of Canada with seven others, including Swede Andrea Lignell and Canadian Ellie Szeryk, posting identical 68s.

Lauren Kim, winner of the Canadian Amateur, made a 71 for joint 38th with fellow Canadian Brooke Rivers, Americans Anna Davis and Sara Im.

