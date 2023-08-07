^

Sports

Filipino paralympic athletes hailed in Senate

Philstar.com
August 7, 2023 | 2:43pm
Filipino paralympic athletes hailed in Senate
The Philippine athletics team is still on a high following its impressive haul of four gold, 10 silver and eight bronze medals in the recent SEA Games in Phnom Penh. Leading the charge were EJ Obiena in pole vault, Janry Ubas in long jump, Eric Cray in 400m hurdles, and the men’s 4x400m relay team composed of (from left) Joyme Sequita, Umajesty Williams, Mico del Prado and Frederick Ramirez. Playing a key role in the medal haul was ICTSI as the exclusive presenter of the Philippine athletics tea
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – A resolution has been filed in Senate commending and congratulating members of the Philippine Para Teams for their exceptional performance in the 2023 Southeast Asian Para Games held in Cambodia last June 3-9.

Senate Resolution No. 713, filed by Sen. Bong Go, recognizes the athletes’ dedication and talents, which led to the outstanding achievement of securing the fifth overall championship in the prestigious regional multi-sport event, which brought together para-athletes from across Southeast Asia.

“Through your remarkable achievements, you have not only shown your remarkable abilities as athletes but have also inspired countless individuals with disabilities to pursue their dreams and break barriers. Your participation in this prestigious regional event exemplifies the true spirit of sportsmanship, camaraderie and unity,” said Go.

The resolution highlighted the remarkable achievements of the Philippine Para Teams, which displayed grit and determination throughout the competition. The country has successfully obtained 117 medals, with an impressive tally of 34 gold medals; 33 silver medals; and 50 bronze medals. The feat has brought the country to the fifth overall champion ranking.

“As a nation, we are grateful for the countless hours of training and sacrifices you have made to represent the Philippines in the international arena. Your achievements serve as a beacon of hope and encouragement for others, proving that with perseverance and hard work, anything is possible,” Go added. 

The resolution also encouraged the government to continue its commitment to para-sports development as well as increase funding and support for para-athletes to further hone their skills and represent the nation in future international competitions.

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE PARALYMPIC TEAM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Challenges for Chot

Challenges for Chot

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Gilas coach Chot Reyes faces two daunting challenges before the FIBA World Cup opens on Aug. 25. First, he has to decide who...
Sports
fbtw
Torre stamps class in Guam Chess Open

Torre stamps class in Guam Chess Open

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Filipino Grandmaster Eugene Torre came back from retirement in topping the 2023 Guam International Open Chess Tournament at...
Sports
fbtw

Filipinas back to work in no time

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
While enjoying a well-deserved breather and the adulation of Pinoy fans in comfy Manila, the Filipinas are ready to get back to work soon and go through another round of tough training with two major competitions...
Sports
fbtw
Sweden dump defending champions USA out of World Cup on penalties

Sweden dump defending champions USA out of World Cup on penalties

17 hours ago
Sweden stunned the United States 5-4 in a sudden-death penalty shootout Sunday to surge into a Women's World Cup quarter-final...
Sports
fbtw

Tragedy of the athlete

By Bill Velasco | 16 hours ago
Pride is an independent, me-oriented spirit. It makes people arrogant, rude and hard to get along with.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Korea's An registers career fourth runner-up finish in Wyndham Championship

Korea's An registers career fourth runner-up finish in Wyndham Championship

5 hours ago
Korea’s Byeong Hun An posted his career fourth runner-up finish on the PGA Tour at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
Tatiana Suarez stays undefeated in UFC

Tatiana Suarez stays undefeated in UFC

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Are we seeing the next dominant woman mixed martial arts fighter in the UFC?
Sports
fbtw
Chasing glory in US waves: Esquivel enters HB longboard classic semis

Chasing glory in US waves: Esquivel enters HB longboard classic semis

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Filipino Rogelio "JayR" Esquivel kept his glorious rides in California waves, besting highly touted American bet Richie Cravey...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines softbelles end long drought in JLS World Series

Philippines softbelles end long drought in JLS World Series

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
The Philippines’ grand showcase on the international stage continues.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with