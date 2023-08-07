Filipino paralympic athletes hailed in Senate

MANILA, Philippines – A resolution has been filed in Senate commending and congratulating members of the Philippine Para Teams for their exceptional performance in the 2023 Southeast Asian Para Games held in Cambodia last June 3-9.

Senate Resolution No. 713, filed by Sen. Bong Go, recognizes the athletes’ dedication and talents, which led to the outstanding achievement of securing the fifth overall championship in the prestigious regional multi-sport event, which brought together para-athletes from across Southeast Asia.

“Through your remarkable achievements, you have not only shown your remarkable abilities as athletes but have also inspired countless individuals with disabilities to pursue their dreams and break barriers. Your participation in this prestigious regional event exemplifies the true spirit of sportsmanship, camaraderie and unity,” said Go.

The resolution highlighted the remarkable achievements of the Philippine Para Teams, which displayed grit and determination throughout the competition. The country has successfully obtained 117 medals, with an impressive tally of 34 gold medals; 33 silver medals; and 50 bronze medals. The feat has brought the country to the fifth overall champion ranking.

“As a nation, we are grateful for the countless hours of training and sacrifices you have made to represent the Philippines in the international arena. Your achievements serve as a beacon of hope and encouragement for others, proving that with perseverance and hard work, anything is possible,” Go added.

The resolution also encouraged the government to continue its commitment to para-sports development as well as increase funding and support for para-athletes to further hone their skills and represent the nation in future international competitions.