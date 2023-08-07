Jordan Clarkson Manila-bound for Gilas duty

MANILA, Philippines – NBA star Jordan Clarkson is finally headed to the Philippines for his FIBA World Cup tour of duty for Gilas Pilipinas.

Los Angeles-based journalist Steve Angeles posted on Twitter some photos of Clarkson posing with fans at the Los Angeles International Airport or LAX before his flight to the Philippines.

Off to the World Cup. Jordan Clarkson checks into LAX and will head off to Manila to join the rest of his Gilas teammates. The star guard admitted that he is excited to get out there and posed for a photos with some fans along the way. ????????????????. @ABSCBNNews @TFCNewsNow pic.twitter.com/aD9O4TB7es — Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) August 7, 2023

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year will touch down in Manila Tuesday and should join his Gilas teammates in training soon.

Clarkson’s Philippine arrival comes just a little over three weeks before the Nationals embark on its campaign in the World Cup slated from August 25 to September 10.

It was earlier reported that Clarkson was supposed to join Gilas in its recent tune-up games in China, but the plan did not materialize due to visa woes.