Late miscue drops Pagdanganan to joint 12th in French Lick Resort Charity Classic

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Phillipines stands on the third tee during the first round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club on July 19, 2023 in Midland, Michigan.

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan missed posting a Top 10 finish with a late mishap, winding up with a 73 for joint 12th in the French Lick Resort Charity Classic topped by Korean Jiwon Jeon in Indiana Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Pagdanganan’s bogey on the par-3 16th rounded off a roller-coaster day for the big-hitting Filipina, who gunned down four birdies but made four other bogeys for a 37-36 and a four-day haul of 285 at the Pete Dye course.

She bucked a miscue on No. 2 with birdies on Nos. 3 and 5, went over-par again with bogeys on Nos. 6 and 9 then sandwiched another mishap on No. 11 with birdies on Nos, 10 and 12 to gain a share of eighth.

But she failed to rescue a par on No. 16 after missing the green and missed her chances in the last two, including the closing par-5 18th which she birdied in the second and third rounds.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker put herself in early contention with a 65 for joint second in the first round she had wrapped up early Friday after play was suspended due to darkness Thursday. But she groped for form all day at resumption and fell off the leaderboard with a 76.

She did bounce back with a 69 in the pivotal round but those in control sustained their respective charges at the par-72 layout, leaving Pagdanganan and the two other Filipinas way behind.

Jeon closed out with a 71 and took the championship with a 273, beating Kristen Gillman by three after the American also finished with a one-under card for a 276 while halfway co-leader Maddie McClary pooled a 279 for third after a 72.

Dottie Ardina, who also had a fine 36-hole start of back-to-back 70s, also hobbled with a 76 and wound up tied 29th at 290, while ICTSI stablemate Abby Arevalo ended up joint 52nd with a 298 after a 79 as the Pinay bets, who included Pauline del Rosario, Clariss Guce and Chanelle Avaricio, stayed winless on the Epson Tour this year.

They try again in the Four Winds Invitational, a 54-hole, $200,000 tournament which begins Thursday in South Bend, Indiana (Friday in Manila).