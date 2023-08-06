Filipina spikers lose to Indonesia for winless SEA V-League stint in Vietnam

The Philippine women's volleyball team is winless in the Vietnam leg of the SEA V-League.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines ended its campaign in the SEA V-League women’s competition-Vietnam leg winless in three games after yielding in three sets against Indonesia, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21.

Down 17-20 in the third set, the Philippines stormed back and tied the game at 20 following consecutive points by Alyssa Solomon.

But the Indonesians kept their composure and killer instinct as they followed up with a kill by Budiarti Hany and two consecutive points by Stiovany Mediol to put the game out of reach for the Filipina spikers.

The Philippines earlier absorbed losses against Vietnam and Thailand.

The Nationals only won one set in the tournament -- against Vietnam.

Before the game, Indonesia and the Philippines were the only two winless teams in the tournament.

The next leg of the SEA V-League will be in Chiangmai, Thailand from August 11 to 13.