Tabuena rallies with 68, ties for 19th in Indonesia Open

MANILA, Philippines -- Miguel Tabuena mounted one big assault at the back that however sputtered a bit in the last 10 holes, but his 68 netted him a joint 19th finish in the Indonesia Open ruled by Thai Nitithorn Thippong in thrilling fashion in South Jakarta Sunday.

Tabuena quickly chopped four strokes from Thippong’s third round 12-stroke lead with a blistering four-birdie binge from No. 11 then struck a solid tee-shot on the par-3 No. 17 for another birdie to go five-under.

But he failed to get up and down at the par-5 18th, made another bogey on the second hole and put to naught his back-to-back birdie feat from No. 3 with bogeys on Nos. 4 and 5.

A birdie on the last par-3 (No. 8), however, saved him a frontside 36 and his 68 lifted him from a share of 34th with compatriot Angelo Que and four others to joint 19th at 10-under 278,10 strokes behind Thippong.

The Thai, however, needed to toughen up in the closing holes to thwart a couple of late-charging rivals and pound out a one-stroke victory with a 72 and a 270 total.

Five strokes ahead of his nearest pursuer after 54 holes, Thippong stayed way ahead with a frontside 34 but bogeys on Nos. 12 and 13, coupled with Aussie Scott Hend and Taiwanese Lee Chieh-Po’s fiery rallies, turned the closing holes into a battle of nerves.

But Thippong’s five straight pars to wrap up a 34-38 round proved enough to frustrate Hend, who went six-under after 17 holes but made a double bogey on the par-5 18th to end up with a 68 and a 272.

Lee also shot a six-under card after 13 holes to pull within one but bogeyed Nos. 15 and 18 to likewise finish with a 68 as he tied Hend, Steve Lewton of England, who also closed out with a four-under card, at second.

Que, meanwhile, faltered with a 75 and slid to tied 56th at 275 while Lloyd Go wound up joint 58th with a 287 after a 69.