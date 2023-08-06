^

Sports

Tabuena rallies with 68, ties for 19th in Indonesia Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 6, 2023 | 5:51pm
Tabuena rallies with 68, ties for 19th in Indonesia Open
Miguel Tabuena
File

MANILA, Philippines -- Miguel Tabuena mounted one big assault at the back that however sputtered a bit in the last 10 holes, but his 68 netted him a joint 19th finish in the Indonesia Open ruled by Thai Nitithorn Thippong in thrilling fashion in South Jakarta Sunday.

Tabuena quickly chopped four strokes from Thippong’s third round 12-stroke lead with a blistering four-birdie binge from No. 11 then struck a solid tee-shot on the par-3 No. 17 for another birdie to go five-under.

But he failed to get up and down at the par-5 18th, made another bogey on the second hole and put to naught his back-to-back birdie feat from No. 3 with bogeys on Nos. 4 and 5.

A birdie on the last par-3 (No. 8), however, saved him a frontside 36 and his 68 lifted him from a share of 34th with compatriot Angelo Que and four others to joint 19th at 10-under 278,10 strokes behind Thippong.

The Thai, however, needed to toughen up in the closing holes to thwart a couple of late-charging rivals and pound out a one-stroke victory with a 72 and a 270 total.

Five strokes ahead of his nearest pursuer after 54 holes, Thippong stayed way ahead with a frontside 34 but bogeys on Nos. 12 and 13, coupled with Aussie Scott Hend and Taiwanese Lee Chieh-Po’s fiery rallies, turned the closing holes into a battle of nerves.

But Thippong’s five straight pars to wrap up a 34-38 round proved enough to frustrate Hend, who went six-under after 17 holes but made a double bogey on the par-5 18th to end up with a 68 and a 272.

Lee also shot a six-under card after 13 holes to pull within one but bogeyed Nos. 15 and 18 to likewise finish with a 68 as he tied Hend, Steve Lewton of England, who also closed out with a four-under card, at second.

Que, meanwhile, faltered with a 75 and slid to tied 56th at 275 while Lloyd Go wound up joint 58th with a 287 after a 69.

vuukle comment

GOLF

MIGUEL TABUENA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas women yield to Chinese Taipei in Jones Cup opener

Gilas women yield to Chinese Taipei in Jones Cup opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women’s basketball team lost its opening game against Chinese Taipei A, 89-85, in the William Jones...
Sports
fbtw
Blow-By-Blow: Toyogon outpoints Metuda to become PBF lightweight champ

Blow-By-Blow: Toyogon outpoints Metuda to become PBF lightweight champ

8 hours ago
Al Toyogon scored a majority decision over Rimar Metuda late Saturday night during Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow at...
Sports
fbtw
NBA and Spain star Ricky Rubio takes mental health break

NBA and Spain star Ricky Rubio takes mental health break

9 hours ago
Spain's Ricky Rubio of the Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Saturday that he was taking a break from his NBA career to "take...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas falls short vs Senegal

Gilas falls short vs Senegal

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas came up short in its second tuneup game in China against African team Senegal, 72-64, Friday night.
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto embraces Gilas' underdog status in FIBA World Cup

Kai Sotto embraces Gilas' underdog status in FIBA World Cup

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Kai Sotto is looking forward to seeing how an underdog Gilas team will fare against the much more talented teams in the upcoming...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Primetime feeling' in store: 'Courtyard' ready to cater to Filipino ballers

'Primetime feeling' in store: 'Courtyard' ready to cater to Filipino ballers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Aiming to "provide a safe space for a community of players," Nike Philippines has launched a new basketball hub in Bonifacio...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto bares progress on injury

Kai Sotto bares progress on injury

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Kai Sotto is now “feeling better” despite nursing a back injury with just about two weeks before the start of...
Sports
fbtw
Alapag joins Kings coaching staff

Alapag joins Kings coaching staff

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
A Pinoy legend in the NBA.
Sports
fbtw
Reyes wants Clarkson in top shape

Reyes wants Clarkson in top shape

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Coach Chot Reyes expects Fil-Am NBA star Jordan Clarkson to hit the ground running when he finally enters the Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with