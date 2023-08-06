^

Jones Cup: Gilas women rebound, edge Iranians

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 6, 2023 | 5:28pm
MANILA, Philippines -- The Gilas Pilipinas women's squad bounced back from its opening game loss and defeated Iran, 64-60, at the William Jones Cup in Taiwan Sunday afternoon.

The Philippines trailed by seven points at halftime, 23-30, but found its rhythm in the third quarter as it mounted a 49-39 lead.

The Nationals were then able to quash the Iranian's comeback efforts in the final frame to take their first win of the tournament.

Kacey dela Rosa and Jhaz Joson led the Filipinas with 12 points apiece, while Jack Animam has seven points and 15 rebounds.

The Philippines is 1-1 in the tourney, recovering after a setback against Chinese Taipei-A in their opening game.

Next up for the Filipina hoopers is Chinese Taipei-B on Monday at 5 p.m.

GILAS PILIPINAS WOMEN
