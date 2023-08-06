^

Malixi poised, ready for US Women's Amateur

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 6, 2023 | 4:55pm
Malixi poised, ready for US Women's Amateur
Rianne Malixi
MANILA, Philippines -- Rianne Malixi isn’t a bit daunted by her finish in last week’s Canadian Women’s Amateur and remains honed in on her next mission – the US Women’s Amateur reeling off Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) at the Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles, California.

For some, her tied for 38th effort mirrored a performance that lacked in competitive fire that she flashed in nearly securing the US Girls’ Junior championship a couple of weeks ago in Colorado.

She was practically never in the hunt in Halifax, Nova Scotia, opening with a 72 and following it up with a forgettable 79 before wrapping up her campaign with 73 and 76.

But the experience and lessons learned while playing on a tough championship course like the Ashburn Golf Club and against a talent-laden field -- which included those vying in this week’s championship -- led by winner Lauren Kim, are expected to put her in good stead as she sets out against the best and the brightest in the world’s premier amateur championship.

“I’m still going to show up and play to the best of my ability,” said Malixi, who climbed to No. 75 in the world rankings following her runner-up finish in the US Girls Junior topped by Kiara Romero.

Heading to the 36-hole stroke play eliminations, her camp considers a Top 25 finish as the best spot for Malixi to land.

But given the depth of the competing field in such cutthroat competition, setting a goal and achieving it will take a lot of hard work plus a bit of luck.

In fact, Malixi, 16, whose campaign is supported by ICTSI, will have her hands full right in the qualifier as she drew a pair of ace rivals in England’s Jess Baker, last year’s Women’s Amateur Championship winner, and 2022 US Girls’ Junior champion Yana Wilson of the US at 1:18 p.m. on No. 1 of the par-72 Bel-Air layout.

The par-5 opening hole offers spectacular views of nearby Century City while the course’s signature hole is the par-3 No. 10, which is connected by an iconic white bridge and where players take an elevator up to the elevated tee.

Meanwhile, aside from Baker, Wilson, Romero, Kim and Malixi, other big guns to watch in the 156-player starting field are world No. 4 Anna Davis, No. 7 Rachel Kuehn, No. 10 Amari Avery, No. 19 Andrea Lignell, No. 20 Megan Schofill, No. 22 Amanda Samback, No. 24 Rachel Heck, Gianna Clemente, Bailey Shoemaker, Jeneath Wong, Sara Im and Thienna Huynh and Emily Song from Irvine, California, the youngest at 13.

