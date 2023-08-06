^

Sports

Pagdanganan rebounds with 69, but Ardina falters

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 6, 2023 | 4:06pm
Pagdanganan rebounds with 69, but Ardina falters
Bianca Pagdanganan
Released

MANILA, Philippines -- Bianca Pagdanganan pounced on Pete Dye’s long holes to snap an up-and-down start and bounce back from a second round 76, shooting a 69 to jump from joint 24th to a share of 10th in the third round of the French Lick Resort Charity Classic in Indiana Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Korean Jiwon Jeon boomed with a 66 and disengaged herself from joint share of lead with American Maddie McCrary, pooling a 14-under 202 and wresting a three-shot cushion over Kristen Gillman, also of the US, who birdied four of the last eight holes to turn in the day's best 65 and take the challenger’s role at 205.

McClary holed out with a birdie to halt a wild round that featured a hole-in-one, an eagle, two bogeys and a double-bogey, her 71 dropping her to third at 207.

Pagdanganan, just one off the pace after a first round 67 but slipped to 24th with a second round 76, remained too far behind at 212 but she gained 14 spots by birdying Nos. 7, 14 and 18, all par-5s, after a two-birdie, two-bogey card after six holes.

She actually missed seven fairways on a 274-yard driving norm and missed five greens.

But the ICTSI-backed shotmaker finished with 28 putts to move into contention for a Top 5 finish.

But while the big-hitting Pagdanganan redeemed herself from a second round stumble, Dottie Ardina failed to sustain a 70-70 charge as she wrestled with her irons and wedges in moving day and limped with a 74.

She tumbled from joint eighth to a share of 18th heading to the last 18 holes of the $330,000 championship of the Epson Tour.

Abby Arevalo also hobbled with a 76 and fell to tied 41st at 219.

vuukle comment

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas falls short vs Senegal

Gilas falls short vs Senegal

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas came up short in its second tuneup game in China against African team Senegal, 72-64, Friday night.
Sports
fbtw

Long road to World Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
The past 12 months for Kai Sotto were a grueling grind. It’s unusual for someone his age to subject himself to such an arduous schedule but Sotto isn’t your usual 21-year-old. He’s 7-3,...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women yield to Chinese Taipei in Jones Cup opener

Gilas women yield to Chinese Taipei in Jones Cup opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women’s basketball team lost its opening game against Chinese Taipei A, 89-85, in the William Jones...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-PBA, UST star Dale Singson thrives as AAU coach in US

Ex-PBA, UST star Dale Singson thrives as AAU coach in US

By Alder Almo | 2 days ago
Following a 10-year PBA career playing for five different teams, Dale Singson migrated to the US in 2012. But it was...
Sports
fbtw
NBA and Spain star Ricky Rubio takes mental health break

NBA and Spain star Ricky Rubio takes mental health break

8 hours ago
Spain's Ricky Rubio of the Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Saturday that he was taking a break from his NBA career to "take...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kai Sotto bares progress on injury

Kai Sotto bares progress on injury

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Kai Sotto is now “feeling better” despite nursing a back injury with just about two weeks before the start of...
Sports
fbtw
Blow-By-Blow: Toyogon outpoints Metuda to become PBF lightweight champ

Blow-By-Blow: Toyogon outpoints Metuda to become PBF lightweight champ

6 hours ago
Al Toyogon scored a majority decision over Rimar Metuda late Saturday night during Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow at...
Sports
fbtw
Alapag joins Kings coaching staff

Alapag joins Kings coaching staff

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
A Pinoy legend in the NBA.
Sports
fbtw
Reyes wants Clarkson in top shape

Reyes wants Clarkson in top shape

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Coach Chot Reyes expects Fil-Am NBA star Jordan Clarkson to hit the ground running when he finally enters the Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with