Pagdanganan rebounds with 69, but Ardina falters

MANILA, Philippines -- Bianca Pagdanganan pounced on Pete Dye’s long holes to snap an up-and-down start and bounce back from a second round 76, shooting a 69 to jump from joint 24th to a share of 10th in the third round of the French Lick Resort Charity Classic in Indiana Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Korean Jiwon Jeon boomed with a 66 and disengaged herself from joint share of lead with American Maddie McCrary, pooling a 14-under 202 and wresting a three-shot cushion over Kristen Gillman, also of the US, who birdied four of the last eight holes to turn in the day's best 65 and take the challenger’s role at 205.

McClary holed out with a birdie to halt a wild round that featured a hole-in-one, an eagle, two bogeys and a double-bogey, her 71 dropping her to third at 207.

Pagdanganan, just one off the pace after a first round 67 but slipped to 24th with a second round 76, remained too far behind at 212 but she gained 14 spots by birdying Nos. 7, 14 and 18, all par-5s, after a two-birdie, two-bogey card after six holes.

She actually missed seven fairways on a 274-yard driving norm and missed five greens.

But the ICTSI-backed shotmaker finished with 28 putts to move into contention for a Top 5 finish.

But while the big-hitting Pagdanganan redeemed herself from a second round stumble, Dottie Ardina failed to sustain a 70-70 charge as she wrestled with her irons and wedges in moving day and limped with a 74.

She tumbled from joint eighth to a share of 18th heading to the last 18 holes of the $330,000 championship of the Epson Tour.

Abby Arevalo also hobbled with a 76 and fell to tied 41st at 219.