'All Out Games' a resounding success for fitness enthusiasts thoughout Philippines

MANILA, Philippines -- In a bid to elevate the Philippine fitness scene, All Out Fitness gym in Las Pinas City kicked off the All Out Games this weekend at the Filinvest Tent, Muntinlupa City.

Paulo Gonzales, owner of the fitness gym and the event's director, said that a total of 428 individuals took part in the competition.

Of those participants, 128 competed in the individual games while 300 participants took part in in the team division.

Gonzales said they are eyeing to uplift not just the crossfit community, but the whole fitness community.

“Even the power lifters, the weightlifters, and those in functional fitness… We want this event to be successful, because if it is successful, all the fitness community will be motivated to work out,” he told Philstar.com.

“It is a chain effect. We want to help everyone, and it is a reward money cannot buy,” he added.

Vince Bautista, one of the organizers, said the second edition of the All Out Games outdid its predecessor.

The first one, he bared, was in 2022, and it was “way, way smaller” and was only limited to those who were invited.

But with the success of the first event, they have attracted participants from all over the country -- from Manila to Cebu.

There were also individuals who came all the way from outside the country.

Bautista said that they really aimed to raise the quality of the competitions here in the country.

“We thought of really raising the quality of competition here in the Philippines, not just workout-wise, but experience-wise. We are really raising everything up, not just for the athletes,” he added.

Another good thing from the competition is that part of its proceeds went to the HD Weightlifting Academy, which is being overlooked by Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz and her husband and coach Julius Naranjo.

“Part of the proceeds will go to support the kids (and) the grassroots program,” Bautista said.

“It’s a very good opportunity for us to try and find a way to incorporate weightlifting with bigger events like these,” Naranjo told Philstar.com.

The coach also thanked Gonzales for their support, saying it is “a big help for us to be able to get this support and show that people actually believe in our advocacy.”

Gonzales, for for his part, said they aim to stage another edition of the competition, but that “nothing is planned out yet.”

“Hopefully, we can get another one soon. But, not this year, for sure,” he added.