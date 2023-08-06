^

Kai Sotto bares progress on injury

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 6, 2023 | 10:45am
MANILA, Philippines -- Kai Sotto is now “feeling better” despite nursing a back injury with just about two weeks before the start of the FIBA World Cup.

In an interview aired over STAR sports columnist Quinito Henson’s Playitright podcast, Sotto said his back has been nagging him “all throughout the NBA Summer League and the mini camp.”

But now, a few weeks before the World Cup, that's no longer the case.

“I feel better since the Summer League. It has been good,” he said.

The 7-foot-3 Sotto logged three straight did-not-plays in the Summer league for the Orlando Magic, and played only in the team’s fourth and fifth games.

However, he only managed to play a few minutes in the final game against the Boston Celtics due to back spasms.

“I have been managing my back during the Summer League. I cannot say that I cannot play, since I can still play through it. So that is why I am pushing myself to stay ready because you cannot say when the opportunity will come,” Sotto said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“In the Boston game, I tried to make some plays that were a bit risky. As I went on, I had back spasms. My back acted out, and I even tried to go back during halftime but I really cannot,” he added.

His back injury caused him to not participate in practices with Gilas Pilipinas, which led him to not come with the Philippine team for a pocket tournament in China.

Gilas head coach Chot Reyes earlier said that he wants Sotto to earn his minutes through practice.

He had an MRI a few days before the Philippine team was set to fly to China.

Sotto’s presence for the Philippine team will be crucial as they take on Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy in the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Sotto believes Gilas' frontline will make a big difference against their opponents.

“The team’s potential is high. If you look at the players, we have different weapons, different tools, offensively and defensively,” he said.

“We are a talented team, at the end of the day we just have to stay together. We will be fine,” he added.

GILAS PILIPINAS

KAI SOTTO
