Blow-By-Blow: Toyogon outpoints Metuda to become PBF lightweight champ

MANILA, Philippines -- Al Toyogon scored a majority decision over Rimar Metuda late Saturday night during Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow at the Narvacan Gymnasium in Narvacan, Ilocos Sur.

Representing Elorde Boxing of Vigan, Toyogon, originally from Misamis Oriental, didn’t disappoint the "home" crowd with his win, marking the first time the weekly television show on Cignal One Sports (Sundays at 8:30 p.m.) staged a slugfest up north.

The Blow-By-Blow team was ably assisted by the people of Narvacan and the provincial government of Ilocos Sur, whose proud son Luis "Chavit" Singson, now mayor of Narvacan, is a long-time Pacquiao supporter.

“It feels great that the people of Ilocos rolled out the red carpet for our Blow-By-Blow team,” Pacquiao said when informed about the terrific treatment given by the town and the entire province.

Backed by San Miguel Beer, the relaunched Blow-By-Blow is celebrating its first anniversary in a few months after it was revived by the eight-division legend in November 2022.

Since its revival, the show has put up cards not just in Metro Manila cities but in General Santos City and Cavite as well as Pacquiao continues to live up to his promise of providing up-and-coming boxers the opportunity to strut their stuff on a regular basis.