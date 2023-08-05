^

SEA V-League: Filipina spikers succumb to Thais

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 5, 2023 | 7:37pm
The Philippines is winless in two games at the SEA V-League.
SEA V-League

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines absorbed its second-straight setback in the SEA V-League women's volleyball tournament in Vin Phuc, Vietnam Saturday evening, losing in straight sets to Thailand, 19-25, 7-25, 17-25.

With the Philippines trying to mount a comeback down two sets, the game was tied at 15-15 in the third set.

However, Thailand uncorked an 8-2 run against as the Philippines remained winless.

The game ended with a service ace from Janthawisut Sasipapron.

Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon led the way for the Philippines, but the Thais were just too much for them.

The Filipina spikers will be facing Indonesia next on Sunday.Indonesia also lost its first game in the tournament against Thailand.

