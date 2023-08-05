^

Sports

Visa woes cause Philippine chessers to miss Eastern Asian Youth tilt in China

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 5, 2023 | 6:50pm
Visa woes cause Philippine chessers to miss Eastern Asian Youth tilt in China

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine team scheduled to see action in the Eastern Asian Youth Championships that was supposed to start Saturday in Hainan, China was forced to stay put due to visa problems.

The team, which included ASEAN Age Group Championship gold medalist Ashzley Aya Nicole Paquinol of Cagayan de Oro, was supposed to leave Thursday night after being required a visa when Chinese organizers never mentioned one.

Also part of the team were Elle Castronuevo, Samantha Umayan, Christian Gian Karlo Arca OJ Cantela, Danry Seth Romualdez, Noel Bernil, Jr., Bonjoure Fille Suyamin and Mhage Sebastian among others.

After payment of the hotel accommodations, entry and registration fees and airfare tickets, National Chess Federation of the Philippines chief executive officer Jayson Gonzales said they were initially told that there was no need for a visa.

“But unfortunately, when our delegation was about to board, they were told they would need transit visas and refused to give them boarding pass, which was contrary to what was written in the invitation from the organizer,” said Gonzales, currently in the World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan as coach of Janelle Mae Frayna.

Gonzales said he sent an emissary in Marlon Bernardino the next day to ask help from the Chinese embassy, but it didn’t prosper as well as it would need three days to secure one.

There was also another option to book a separate flight via Singapore Saturday, but that didn’t work as well as they would arrive late while the fare would be too expensive.

Gonzales said he had already written organizers for a refund.

“We wish to thank everyone for their kind consideration and understanding with a fervent prayer that the young ones and Philippine chess will succeed in our aspirations and dreams in the coming years ahead of us, reason for NCFP to prioritize, especially the program for the youth and women,” he said.

vuukle comment

CHESS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas falls short vs Senegal

Gilas falls short vs Senegal

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas came up short in its second tuneup game in China against African team Senegal, 72-64, Friday night.
Sports
fbtw
Kai ready when Gilas returns

Kai ready when Gilas returns

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
Kai Sotto is halfway done with his back rehab and expects to be ready for court drills when Gilas returns from tune-up games...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-PBA, UST star Dale Singson thrives as AAU coach in US

Ex-PBA, UST star Dale Singson thrives as AAU coach in US

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Following a 10-year PBA career playing for five different teams, Dale Singson migrated to the US in 2012. But it was...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women open Jones Cup bid vs Chinese Taipei

Gilas women open Jones Cup bid vs Chinese Taipei

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas meets a familiar foe in Chinese Taipei Blue when it begins its campaign in the return of the William Jones...
Sports
fbtw
Ndong slams game-winner home as St. Clare escapes UE in UCBL

Ndong slams game-winner home as St. Clare escapes UE in UCBL

1 day ago
Babacar Ndong scored on an alley-oop with a 1.5 ticks as St. Clare College-Caloocan outlasted University of the East, 82-81,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sangiao loses via stoppage to Mongolian foe in ONE Thailand card

Sangiao loses via stoppage to Mongolian foe in ONE Thailand card

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Filipino Jhanlo Sangiao suffered his first loss in his MMA career after being forced to tap by Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in ONE...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Falcons raring to test mettle vs UAAP champs Lady Spikers in SSL finals

Lady Falcons raring to test mettle vs UAAP champs Lady Spikers in SSL finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The Adamson Lady Falcons preferred to face the DLSU Lady Spikers in the finals of the Shakey’s Super League (SSL.)
Sports
fbtw
Stags escape Saints to bag UCBL championship

Stags escape Saints to bag UCBL championship

7 hours ago
San Sebastian College survived St. Clare-Caloocan’s determined comeback and pulled off a thrilling 78-76 win to rule...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina strokes way into contention; Pagdanganan sputters

Ardina strokes way into contention; Pagdanganan sputters

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
MANILA, Philippines -- Dottie Ardina charged back with three frontside birdies to card a second straight 70, moving to joint...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with