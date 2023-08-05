Visa woes cause Philippine chessers to miss Eastern Asian Youth tilt in China

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine team scheduled to see action in the Eastern Asian Youth Championships that was supposed to start Saturday in Hainan, China was forced to stay put due to visa problems.

The team, which included ASEAN Age Group Championship gold medalist Ashzley Aya Nicole Paquinol of Cagayan de Oro, was supposed to leave Thursday night after being required a visa when Chinese organizers never mentioned one.

Also part of the team were Elle Castronuevo, Samantha Umayan, Christian Gian Karlo Arca OJ Cantela, Danry Seth Romualdez, Noel Bernil, Jr., Bonjoure Fille Suyamin and Mhage Sebastian among others.

After payment of the hotel accommodations, entry and registration fees and airfare tickets, National Chess Federation of the Philippines chief executive officer Jayson Gonzales said they were initially told that there was no need for a visa.

“But unfortunately, when our delegation was about to board, they were told they would need transit visas and refused to give them boarding pass, which was contrary to what was written in the invitation from the organizer,” said Gonzales, currently in the World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan as coach of Janelle Mae Frayna.

Gonzales said he sent an emissary in Marlon Bernardino the next day to ask help from the Chinese embassy, but it didn’t prosper as well as it would need three days to secure one.

There was also another option to book a separate flight via Singapore Saturday, but that didn’t work as well as they would arrive late while the fare would be too expensive.

Gonzales said he had already written organizers for a refund.

“We wish to thank everyone for their kind consideration and understanding with a fervent prayer that the young ones and Philippine chess will succeed in our aspirations and dreams in the coming years ahead of us, reason for NCFP to prioritize, especially the program for the youth and women,” he said.