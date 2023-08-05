Lady Falcons raring to test mettle vs UAAP champs Lady Spikers in SSL finals

MANILA, Philippines -- The Adamson Lady Falcons preferred to face the DLSU Lady Spikers in the finals of the Shakey’s Super League (SSL.)

And they got it.

Fresh off a breezy three-set win over the Perpetual Help Lady Altas in the semifinal round of the SSL on Friday, and before La Salle and UST put up an instant classic five-set match, Adamson head coach JP Yude did not hide his preference for his wards in the finals.

“For me, it is better to face La Salle so we can see the capacity of the girls,” Yude told reporters in Filipino.

“They are big and tall, and they are the defending champions of the UAAP. But, whoever comes our way, we will be ready,” he added.

DLSU pulled out all the right stops en route to a 22-25, 25-18, 14-25, 24-26, 26-24, victory over the Golden Tigresses at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City Friday night.

After the win, DLSU assistant coach Noel Orcullo underscored the need to prepare against the Lady Falcons.

This, especially since Adamson has a number of new faces in its roster.

“Of course, it is a UAAP team. We have to be ready. We have to study Adamson,” he said.

“Like us, Adamson has a number of players who are new. We are unfamiliar [with some of them.] We need to be ready by Wednesday, and we should know every player’s tendencies, and we have to adjust accordingly,” he added.

Red Bascon, in an interview, said they need to focus on filling the gaps that were apparent during their game against Perpetual.

“We have to focus on whatever we were lacking [in the semifinal game.] We have to fill in with these, and we have to bring a lot of patience and trust,” she said.

Ayesha Juegos, who caught fire in the semifinal game, bared they need to be stronger and consistent in the finals.

The best-of-three finals will kick off on Wednesday, August 9.

UST and Perpetual will be facing each other in a best-of-three affair for the third place.