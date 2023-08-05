Ardina strokes way into contention; Pagdanganan sputters

MANILA, Philippines -- Dottie Ardina charged back with three frontside birdies to card a second straight 70, moving to joint eighth, four strokes behind Korean Kiwon Jeon and Maddie McCrary of the US halfway through the French Lick Resort Charity Classic in Indiana Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Bianca Pagdanganan came out a bit cold at the resumption of her suspended first round play at the Pete Dye course, making two bogeys against a birdie in the last eight holes.

Still, her 67 put her in joint second with McCrary, a stroke adrift of Israel’s Laetita Beck at completion of the first 18 holes.

But after a near-flawless start, Pagdanganan dropped three strokes in the first two holes at the back to launch her second round bid.

Though she bounced back with four birdies against another bogey in the next eight holes for an even-par card, the power-hitting campaigner tripped at the finish, bogeying Nos. 3, 5, 6 and 8 to finish with a 39 and a 76.

She did make the cut at 147 but her 143 total dropped her to a share of 24th, including ICTSI stablemate Abby Arevalo, who made a 73 after a 70, now seven strokes behind Jeon and McCrary.

Jeon rallied with a 64 after a 72 to tie the American, who shot a 69, at 136, two strokes ahead of Beck, who matched par 72.

But looming large is Ardina, who continued to flash superb putting to line herself up for another shot at an Epson Tour crown.

Ardina, who scored a breakthrough in the Copper Rock Championship in Texas last year and missed nailing a second win with a playoff loss to Jenny Coleman of the US in the IOA Classic in Florida last May, put in a 27-putt showing for the second straight day to get into the mix.

She actually rebounded from a three-bogey, two-birdie backside card with birdies on Nos. 1, 4 and 7 for a 33-37 and joint eighth with seven others at 140 in the 72-hole, $330,000 championship.

Ardina ranks second to American Elizabeth Moon (28.19) in putting average with a 28.43 norm.