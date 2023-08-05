Almadro takes Letran women's volleyball coaching reins

MANILA, Philippines -- Oliver Almadro has been named the head coach of Letran’s volleyball team.

He will be in charge of the Letran volleyball program, with a primary focus on the women's side.

Almadro, who himself played college volleyball for Letran, will be handling a team that finished last NCAA season with a 5-4 win-loss record.

The development was confirmed by Rev. Fr. Vic Calvo, OP, the athletics director of Letran.

"I am happy to have one of the top minds in Philippine volleyball. Being from Letran makes him a good fit for Letran," said Calvo.

Almadro will be replacing longtime Letran Lady Knights head coach MIke Inoferio.

He previously handled the volleyball teams of Ateneo in the UAAP, winning championships with the men’s team.

He then led the Lady Eagles team to a championship in 2019.

Last season, Ateneo and Almadro failed to make the Final Four for the first time in more than a decade.

Brazilian coach Sergio Veloso replaced Almadro at Ateneo.

Veloso is also the head coach of the Philippine men’s volleyball team.