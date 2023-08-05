^

Malixi ties for 38th, shifts focus on US Women’s Amateur

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 5, 2023
MANILA, Philippines -- Rianne Malixi wrapped up her Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship campaign with a 76 for a tied 38th finish in Halifax, Nova Scotia Friday (Saturday, Manila time) then expressed her readiness for the US Women’s Amateur unfolding Monday in Los Angeles.

She looked headed to posting her first under-par card at the Ashburn Golf Club after a 72, 79 and 73 when she shot back-to-back birdies from No. 10 to rebound from a frontside 38.

But a second straight double-bogey on the tough par-4 No. 13 stalled her charge, and the rising Filipina star yielded a couple more strokes in the last five holes to end up with a four-over card for a share of 38th  in a surviving field of 79.

Still, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker, who wound up with a 300 aggregate, came out of the 72-hole tournament in high spirits, looking forward to her next mission where the stakes are higher and the competition a lot tougher.

She plays Jess Baker, last year’s Women’s Amateur Championship, and 2022 US Girls’ Junior winner Yana Wilson in the first two rounds to be played under the stroke play format.

The Top 64 after 36 holes will then move to match play phase.

Meanwhile, Lauren Kim saved her best for the last, closing out with a 71 and pouncing on fellow Canadian Brooke Rivers’ wobbly 74 to snatch the crown on a 280 total.

Rivers, who led in the first three rounds, finished with a 281.

Kim and Rivers are also vying in the US Women’s Amateur at the Bel Air Country Club.

The premier championship drew 156 players from 17 countries, headed by USGA champions Jensen Castle, Gianna Clemente, Sara Im and Filipino-American Kiara Romero, who foiled Malixi in the US Girls’ Junior final in Colorado two weeks ago.

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
