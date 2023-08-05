^

Alapag appointed Sacramento Kings player development coach

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 5, 2023 | 10:05am
MANILA, Philippines -- "The Mighty Mouse" is now officially a member of the Sacramento Kings coaching staff.

PBA legend Jimmy Alapag has been named player development coach for the Sacramento Kings.

Alapag announced the news in his Facebook page Saturday morning.

"A dream come true... Proud to announce I'll be joining Coach Mike Brown and his staff as a player development coach for the upcoming NBA season," the former Gilas Pilipinas point guard said.

"Incredibly blessed and thankful for this opportunity," he added.

Alapag, whose clutch 3-pointer in the FIBA Asia Cup against South Korea in 2013 is etched forever in the memory of Filipino basketball enthusiasts, earlier served as an assistant coach for the Stockton Kings of the NBA G-League.

During his playing career, he played for Talk n Text and Meralco in the PBA.

He then served as an assistant coach for Gilas Pilipinas, Meralco and San Miguel.

The Kings surprisingly finished third in the Western Conference of the NBA in the 2022-2023 season.

They bowed to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs, losing in seven games.

