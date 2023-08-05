Eala bows out of W60 Barcelona tourney

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennister Alex Eala has exited the W60 Barcelona tournament after suffering a two-set defeat against a heavily-favored Georgina Garcia-Perez of Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

The two battled it out in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The 18-year-old Eala, who earlier defeated the tournament’s second seed Eva Lys of Germany, was outmatched by her 31-year-old opponent.

Garcia-Perez was able to win 34 receiving points against just 18 for the Filipina.

After dropping the first set, Eala was looking to tie the match as she held a 3-1 advantage in the second set, with the fourth set ending with an out by Garcia-Perez.

This, however, seemingly lit a fire under the Spaniard as she blanked the Filipina tennis ace.

Tied at 3-3, and with Garcia-Perez at an advantage, Eala fired a shot that went straight to the net to give the lead to the Spaniard.

The second set ended with an out by Eala, 6-3.

Garcia-Perez will be facing Australia’s Arina Rodionova next in the semifinals.

Eala, along with partner Emilie Lindh Gallagher, fell in the first round of the doubles’ competition against Latvia’s Diana Marcinkevica and France’s Estelle Cascino.