^

Sports

Eala bows out of W60 Barcelona tourney

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 5, 2023 | 9:45am
Eala bows out of W60 Barcelona tourney
Alex Eala
Tennis Club Macon

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennister Alex Eala has exited the W60 Barcelona tournament after suffering a two-set defeat against a heavily-favored Georgina Garcia-Perez of Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

The two battled it out in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The 18-year-old Eala, who earlier defeated the tournament’s second seed Eva Lys of Germany, was outmatched by her 31-year-old opponent.

Garcia-Perez was able to win 34 receiving points against just 18 for the Filipina.

After dropping the first set, Eala was looking to tie the match as she held a 3-1 advantage in the second set, with the fourth set ending with an out by Garcia-Perez.

This, however, seemingly lit a fire under the Spaniard as she blanked the Filipina tennis ace.

Tied at 3-3, and with Garcia-Perez at an advantage, Eala fired a shot that went straight to the net to give the lead to the Spaniard.

The second set ended with an out by Eala, 6-3.

Garcia-Perez will be facing Australia’s Arina Rodionova next in the semifinals.

Eala, along with partner Emilie Lindh Gallagher, fell in the first round of the doubles’ competition against Latvia’s Diana Marcinkevica and France’s Estelle Cascino.

vuukle comment

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-PBA, UST star Dale Singson thrives as AAU coach in US

Ex-PBA, UST star Dale Singson thrives as AAU coach in US

By Alder Almo | 17 hours ago
Following a 10-year PBA career playing for five different teams, Dale Singson migrated to the US in 2012. But it was...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women open Jones Cup bid vs Chinese Taipei

Gilas women open Jones Cup bid vs Chinese Taipei

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas meets a familiar foe in Chinese Taipei Blue when it begins its campaign in the return of the William Jones...
Sports
fbtw
Ndong slams game-winner home as St. Clare escapes UE in UCBL

Ndong slams game-winner home as St. Clare escapes UE in UCBL

19 hours ago
Babacar Ndong scored on an alley-oop with a 1.5 ticks as St. Clare College-Caloocan outlasted University of the East, 82-81,...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo shines with six-gold sweep; Villaran is Palaro track king

Yulo shines with six-gold sweep; Villaran is Palaro track king

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Karl Eldrew Yulo crowned himself the king of this year’s Palarong Pambansa after sweeping all six gold medals in the...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers, Lady Falcons forge title tiff

Lady Spikers, Lady Falcons forge title tiff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Reigning UAAP champion La Salle and third-placer Adamson marched on to the Last Dance with contrasting wins against their...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Real Filipinas, real gift

By Bill Velasco | 10 hours ago
Go where you are celebrated, not where you’re tolerated.
Sports
fbtw
Filipina spikers fall to Vietnamese in SEA V-League

Filipina spikers fall to Vietnamese in SEA V-League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Vietnam won its first game of the SEA V-League women’s tournament after edging the Philippines in four sets, 25-15,...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas falls short vs Senegal

Gilas falls short vs Senegal

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas came up short in its second tuneup game in China against African team Senegal, 72-64, Friday night.
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena cards 70, falls behind by 9 in Indonesia Open

Tabuena cards 70, falls behind by 9 in Indonesia Open

By Jan Veran | 15 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena holed out with a birdie on the par-5 ninth to card a 70 but dropped nine strokes off new leader MJ Viljoen...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with