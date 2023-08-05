^

Kai ready when Gilas returns

Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
August 5, 2023 | 12:00am
Kai ready when Gilas returns
Kai Sotto in his pre-draft workout with the Sacramento Kings
MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto is halfway done with his back rehab and expects to be ready for court drills when Gilas returns from tune-up games in Guangzhou. With three doctors supervising his recovery at Makati Medical Center, Sotto said yesterday he’s completed six of 12 rehab sessions and there’s still time to meld before Gilas’ first game against the Dominican Republic in the FIBA World Cup at the Philippine Arena on Aug. 25.

“It won’t be easy but it’ll be exciting,” said Sotto on Gilas’ goal of advancing to the second round. “Every team is tough in the World Cup.  I see it as a good opportunity for Gilas. We’re the hosts and underdogs. We’ll never give up, we’ll fight ‘til the end, ‘yan ang puso. We’re a talented team, we’ve got different weapons and tools offensively and defensively. When Ninong RDO (Ranidel de Ocampo) and Kuya Jayson (Castro) played for Gilas, we did small ball. Now, it’s a different Gilas look with our bigs and everyone playing an all-around game. The important thing is we stay together, sama-sama hanggang dulo and we’ll be fine.”

Sotto said throughout his basketball journey, he’s happiest when wearing the national colors. “Every since U16 FIBA Asia and I was exposed to the international level, I’ve embraced the honor of playing for our country. It’s been six years with the national team and I’m only 21. I’ve been a national player since 15, playing U16, U17, U18, U19 and seniors. I’m always excited to play for Gilas and I’ll never deny to play for our country. I respect coach Chot (Reyes) and appreciate this opportunity. Malapit na ang World Cup and I can’t wait.”

Sotto said with his rehab and recovery on schedule, he’s looking forward to hook up with Gilas on the court. “I’m committed to play for the national team, kahit anong mangyari,” he said. “Every day, I’m getting better and I should be OK. I remember two days before leaving to play Lebanon in the FIBA World Cup Asia qualifiers last year, I had a swollen ankle but I played through it. That’s sacrifice for our country. We played with JC (Jordan Clarkson) that game. JC’s an elite NBA player and he’ll play 100 percent for Gilas. JC’s our best player. I’m hoping we can all help to support him. Basketball is a five-on-five team game so it’s about helping each other. We’ve got time to prepare with JC for the World Cup and it’ll be all good.”

Sotto said the World Cup’s the only thing on his mind. “Wala akong ibang iniisip kundi matapos ang rehab at recovery so I can start practicing with Gilas,” he said.  “Ang focus ko ay bigay lahat sa World Cup. ‘Di ko iniintindi kung anong sinasabi sa social media. I concentrate on what I can control and that’s myself. At the end of the day, it’s me playing on the court and I’m going all-out for our country.”

