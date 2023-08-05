^

Lady Spikers, Lady Falcons forge title tiff

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
August 5, 2023 | 12:00am
Alleiah Malaluan sizzles with a 25-point performance for La Salle.

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning UAAP champion La Salle and third-placer Adamson marched on to the Last Dance with contrasting wins against their semifinal counterparts in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Lady Spikers essayed a gritty 22-25, 25-18, 14-25, 26-24, 26-24 comeback win over the Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses while the Lady Falcons swept past NCAA’s Perpetual Help System Dalta, 25-19, 25-21, 25-16, to arrange an all-UAAP finale.

The two teams will have ample time to prepare for the best-of-three titular showdown next week and a shot at becoming the first national champion of the SSL presented by Eurotel as the official hotel and Victory Liner as transport provider, and in cooperation with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

Alleiah Malaluan showed the way with 25 points on 20 hits and five aces highlighted by a crosscourt kill that went just inside the line in the back-and-forth and extended fifth set to win it for La Salle in two hours and 23 minutes.

Shevana Laput added 23 points while Thea Gagate chipped in 14 points marked by a string of key blocks in the clincher to complete La Salle’s comeback win from a set down.

“Tulad ng sabi ko, ibang labanan na dito sa semis. Sabi ko lang sa kanila, kailangan ilabas ‘yung A-game. Pinaalala lang namin sa kanila na ipakita nyo kung sino kayo,” said La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo.

