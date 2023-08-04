Filipina spikers fall to Vietnamese in SEA V-League

MANILA, Philippines -- Vietnam won its first game of the SEA V-League women’s tournament after edging the Philippines in four sets, 25-15, 19-25, 25-21, 25-9, in Vin Phuc, Vietnam on Friday.

The Philippines was only within three points early in the fourth set, 7-4, but the home team showed its dominance as it closed out the game with a blistering 18-5 run.

A drop shot by Tran Thi Thanh Thuy ended the game.

The Philippines stunned Vietnam as it took the second set following an error by Tran Tu Linh, 25-19.

But Vietnam capitalized on errors by the Filipina spikers to take the third set, 25-21.

The Philippines will be facing Thailand next at 5 p.m. Saturday (Manila time).