^

Sports

Filipina spikers fall to Vietnamese in SEA V-League

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 4, 2023 | 10:24pm
Filipina spikers fall to Vietnamese in SEA V-League
“The decision was overwhelming,” said POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, who presided over the blended general assembly meeting that was attended face-to-face in a hotel in Taguig and online via Zoom.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines -- Vietnam won its first game of the SEA V-League women’s tournament after edging the Philippines in four sets, 25-15, 19-25, 25-21, 25-9, in Vin Phuc, Vietnam on Friday.

The Philippines was only within three points early in the fourth set, 7-4, but the home team showed its dominance as it closed out the game with a blistering 18-5 run.

A drop shot by Tran Thi Thanh Thuy ended the game.

The Philippines stunned Vietnam as it took the second set following an error by Tran Tu Linh, 25-19.

But Vietnam capitalized on errors by the Filipina spikers to take the third set, 25-21.

The Philippines will be facing Thailand next at 5 p.m. Saturday (Manila time).

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE TEAM

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas thwarts Iran to begin China stint

Gilas thwarts Iran to begin China stint

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas hurdled Iran, 76-65, in its first tune-up game in the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament in China...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals repulse Iranians

Nationals repulse Iranians

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas kickstarted its Chinese trip in style, beating Asian power Iran, 76-65, in the 2023 Heyuan WUS International...
Sports
fbtw
Late visa notice causes Jordan Clarkson to miss Gilas' China stint, says dad

Late visa notice causes Jordan Clarkson to miss Gilas' China stint, says dad

By Alder Almo | 12 hours ago
Jordan Clarkson’s father cleared the air about why the Utah Jazz star could not join Gilas Pilipinas on their China...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Actub leads Imus dunk fest as Pasig, Marikina triumph

MPBL: Actub leads Imus dunk fest as Pasig, Marikina triumph

1 day ago
Poypoy Actub put on a show as Imus routed Bulacan, 125-66, on Wednesday in an OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League)...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women open Jones Cup bid vs Chinese Taipei

Gilas women open Jones Cup bid vs Chinese Taipei

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas meets a familiar foe in Chinese Taipei Blue when it begins its campaign in the return of the William Jones...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Humbling loss to Norway essential for Filipinas' growth, says Eggesvik

Humbling loss to Norway essential for Filipinas' growth, says Eggesvik

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Filipinas midfielder Sara Eggesvik is treating positively their lopsided loss to Norway that ended their stint in the 2023...
Sports
fbtw
Toyogon, Metuda collide as 'Blow By Blow' heads to Ilocos Sur

Toyogon, Metuda collide as 'Blow By Blow' heads to Ilocos Sur

8 hours ago
Al Toyogon gets the chance to win the Philippine Boxing Federation lightweight crown he faces Rimar Metuda Saturday night...
Sports
fbtw
Ndong slams game-winner home as St. Clare escapes UE in UCBL

Ndong slams game-winner home as St. Clare escapes UE in UCBL

8 hours ago
Babacar Ndong scored on an alley-oop with a 1.5 ticks as St. Clare College-Caloocan outlasted University of the East, 82-81,...
Sports
fbtw
Paulo Tatad appointed PSC executive director

Paulo Tatad appointed PSC executive director

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Paulo Francisco Tatad has been named new executive director of The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with