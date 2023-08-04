Tabuena cards 70, falls behind by 9 in Indonesia Open

This handout photo taken and released by the Asian Tour on March 24, 2023 shows Miguel Tabuena from the Philippines playing a shot during round two of the World City Championship presented by the Hong Kong Golf Club.

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena holed out with a birdie on the par-5 ninth to card a 70 but dropped nine strokes off new leader MJ Viljoen of South Africa midway through the Indonesia Open at the Pondok Indah course in South Jakarta Friday.

Angelo Que, who matched Tabuena’s first round 69 Thursday, mixed three birdies against two bogeys at the front then rebounded from a missed green miscue on the par-4 17th with a birdied on the last to salvage a 71 in one of the late-afternoon flights.

Tabuena overcame shaky driving and iron play with steady putting, finishing with 29 putts that helped make up for his five missed fairways and in the six times that he went out of regulation.

He actually blew a two-under card after hitting back-to-back birdies from No. 13 as he faltered with bogeys on Nos. 16 and 2 before bouncing back with birdies on Nos. 4 and 9 in a pair of 35s he salvaged on six one putts.

Tabuena, eyeing to grab the Asian Tour Order of Merit lead with a strong finish here, pooled a 139 for a share of 25th as the ICTSI-backed shotmaker and No. 2 in the current OOM derby lay too far behind Viljoen, who assembled a 14-under 130 on a stirring solid, eagle-spiked 10-under 62.

The South African birdied the last two holes at the front to cap his record 30-32 card that lifted him past Thai Nitithorn Thippong, who shot a 65 and took control majority of the day with a 131 until Viljoen came in with his fiery round at dusk.

Que also struggled off the tee on his way to the greens, hitting just eight fairways and reaching the greens just 12 times. But he finished with 29 putts to string a 35-36 and a 140 for a share of 39th with five others, including Philippine Golf Tour campaigner Micah Shin, who turned in a 69.

Lloyd Go, meanwhile, shot a second straight 71 on three birdies against two bogeys and barely made the cut at 142 for joint 59th but Justin Quiban failed to advance with a 147 after a 72.

In Japan, Justin delos Santos and Juvic Pagunsan missed the cut in the Minato Championship with the former shooting a 70 after a 77 for a 147 for tied 107th and the latter carding a 71 after a 78 for a 149 and a share of 119th.

Yuka Inamori took charge with a 132 after a 67, two strokes clear of Taisei Shimizu and Katsumata Mausoleum, who matched 134s after a 61 and 67, respectively, at the Yokohama Country Club in Kanagawa Prefecture, also Friday.