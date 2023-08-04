^

La Salle edges UST, forges SSL finals showdown vs Adamson

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 4, 2023 | 7:25pm
DLSU Lady Spikers won over the UST Golden Tigresses to barge into the SSL Finals.
MANILA, Philippines -- The DLSU Lady Spikers punched the last ticket to the Shakey's Super League (SSL) finals after surviving a five-set thriller against the UST Golden Tigresses, 22-25, 25-18, 14-25, 24-26, 26-24, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City Friday night.

After an extra entended fifth set and with UST holding on to a slim 24-23 lead, Alleiah Malaluan scored on a cross-court kill to tie the game.

Lady Spiker Thea Gagate then blocked an attempt by UST's Angeline Poyos to move to match point.

A Malaluan kill dropped the hammer against the Tigresses, 26-24.

Malaluan carried the load for La Salle with 25 points followed by 23 from Shevana Laput.

The Golden Tigresses were at match point in the fourth set, 24-21, but La Salle showed its resiliency and scored five straight, including a service ace from Provido and a couple of kills from Malaluan.

UST's offense heated up in the third set as they turned a three-point lead, 11-8, to an 11 point win, 25-14, with an 11-3 run.

DLSU coach Noel Orcullo told reporters that the coaching staff reminded their players to "bring their A-game" ahead of the UST semifinal game.

"We just reminded them, when the game went to the fifth set, to unleash what they got. Show them that we are the defending champions of the UAAP," Orcullo said in Filipino.

UST was led by Poyos with 29 big points, as she was seconded by Regina Jurado with 25 of her own.

The Lady Spikers thus set up a best-of-three finals showdown with Adamson, which earlier ousted Perpetual in their own semis match.

UST, meanwhile, will be facing Perpetual in the battle for third.

