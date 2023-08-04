^

Sports

Gilas women open Jones Cup bid vs Chinese Taipei

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 4, 2023 | 4:32pm
MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas meets a familiar foe in Chinese Taipei Blue when it begins its campaign in the return of the William Jones Cup after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic Saturday night at the Taipei Peace Basketball Hall.

Game time is at 7:30 p.m. (Manila time) with the Nationals looking to score a repeat win against the hosts after a historic win in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division A more than a month ago in Australia.

The Philippines snapped an eight-year losing drought against Chinese Taipei in the Asian tilt with a 92-81 win in the group phase to also make its first playoff appearance in the elite Division A.

Gilas, which went on to clinch a sixth-place finish in FIBA Asia for its highest mark since 1984, will also play Chinese Taipei White, Iran, Japan and Korea in the women’s Jones Cup until weekend. Rain or Shine from the PBA will also vie in the men’s tilt on August 12 to 20.

This time, the souped-up Nationals are poised to continue breakthrough especially with the reinforcement from Filipino-American Malia Bambrick from the Pepperdine University and UAAP Rookie of the Year Kacey dela Rosa from Ateneo.

“We’re looking forward to a great tournament to see our new prospects like Malia and Kacey,” coach Pat Aquino told The STAR as Gilas braces for a return in the Asian Games in September in China after 25 years.

“Our goal is to see this group player to compete at the highest level they can. We will also assess them for our future tournaments.”

Joining Bambrick and Dela Rosa are seasoned players Jack Animam, who is set to play for Wuhan Shengfan in the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association, Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos and Andrea Tongco.

Also in the fray are young stars Jhazmin Joson, Louna Ozar, Monique del Carmen, Stephanie Berberabe and Gabi Bade as well as returning player Sofia Roman.

Ace guard Vanessa de Jesus from Duke will miss the tourney due to a knee injury as well as other core players in Ella Fajardo, Camille Clarin, Angel Surada, Khate Castillo, France Cabinbin and Trina Guytingco, who played both in the Southeast Asian Games and Asia Cup.

After Jones Cup, Gilas will also play in against teams from Women’s Korean Basketball League (WKBL) for an added build-up to the Asiad.

GILAS PILIPINAS WOMEN
