Rising Philippine MMA star Baluyot tests mettle vs veteran Catalan in URCC 87 Heroes

August 4, 2023 | 4:07pm
Rising Philippine MMA star Baluyot tests mettle vs veteran Catalan in URCC 87 Heroes
Eros Baluyot (left) and veteran former wushu warrior Rene Catalan enagage in a traditional staredown as URCC President Alvin Aguilar and URCC co-owner/General Manager Aleksandr Sofronov look on during the URCC 87 press conference at the Palace in Xylo in BGC, Taguig last Tuesday.
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino mixed martial arts prospect Eros Baluyot looks to continue his MMA ascent as he clashes with veteran Rene Catalan in the main event of URCC 87: Heroes at the Xylo at the Palace in BGC, Taguig next Tuesday, August 8.

In an exciting striker-versus-grappler clash in the flyweight division, Baluyot — a two-time International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation world champion — faces an acid test against Catalan — a three-time wushu world champ and a former world title contender in other MMA promotions.

“Awesome, awesome card that we’re going to have here, especially our main event. We have two world champions here going up against each other,” URCC president Alvin Aguilar said during the pre-card press conference Thursday night at the same venue.

Catalan (6-5) marks a return to the MMA cage after two years, interestingly in what would be his URCC debut.

However, the 44-year-old veteran believes it’s never too late to have his dream of fighting in the URCC fulfilled.

“This is my first time to fight in the URCC cage in my entire life. My dream of fighting here just finally happened,” Catalan said as he eyes to end a three-fight losing streak dating back to 2021.

But standing in his way is the 30-year-old Baluyot, who is currently 2-0 in his MMA career.

“I am really well-prepared for this fight. I am so excited to face coach Rene Catalan because he is one of the legends of Philippine MMA. He already built that legacy in this sports that’s why I am really excited about our fight on Tuesday,” Baluyot said.

“It’s going to be an exciting fight between a solid grappler Baluyot and a veteran striker in Catalan that you can only see in this upcoming URCC 87. So come to Xylo on Tuesday night. Aside from the main event, other bouts are all good,” URCC co-owner and General Manager Aleksandr Sofronov said.

“You have to reserve tables because this is going to be a real fight,” Catalan added.

The co-main event in the card backed by main supporter www.crazywin.ph features a grappling super fight between Godwin Langbayan and Red Samson, while another grappling bout features Troy Legaspi battling Paige Alitao.
 
Other pro MMA bouts in the event — which is also supported by Lucas Lepri BJJ gym — include Rex De Lara and Mhar John Manahan in a featherweight fight; Mark Cuizon and Rufino Mantein in a bantamweight clash; and Kerwin Tan and Marco Lampacan in another flyweight encounter.

In amateur MMA, Paolo Cruz takes on Jerald Vellarde in a 150-pound catchweight duel.

Also slated to take place is a bareknuckle boxing showdown Christian Panliag and Chris Cantos

In special slap battle attractions, Milarde “Pongde” Hugo takes on Reynaldo Beltrano; Roldan “Boy Hangin” Licame battles Gi-Jay “Boy Kalmado” Velasco; and Gerald “Makahighlord” Gabonada collides with Michael “Batang CamSur” Azucena.

