Adamson sweeps Perpetual to book SSL finals berth

MANILA, Philippines – It will be an all-UAAP clash in the finals of the Shakey's Super League (SSL).

This after the Adamson Lady Falcons beat the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (UPHSD) Lady Altas in straight sets, 25-19, 25-21, 25-16, Friday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Trailing by as much as 10 points in the third set, 7-17, Perpetual staged a mini-comeback as they cut the lead to just five, 14-19, following an error by Lucille Almonte.

However, the Lady Falcons pushed back and took the lead to nine once again, 24-15.

After a Mary Rhose Dapol kill, Winnie Bedana had a service error, which set the final score.

Perpetual was about to tie the game at 1-1 in the second set after mounting a four-point lead, 21-17, following a block.

Adamson, however, retaliated, denying the Lady Altas from scoring any further, to take a two sets to none lead.

Adamson head coach JP Yude said their game plan was to shut down the hitters of UPHSD.

"Sa amin, ang mindset lang namin eh kailangan ‘yung mga hitters [ng Perpetual,] mashutdown namin. Sila kasi ‘yung pumatay dun sa last game nila. At alam namin, mataas kumpyanse nila after that win against St. Benilde," Yude said.

The Falcons will be facing the winner of the UST-La Salle game in the semifinal game at 4 p.m.