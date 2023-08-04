Toyogon, Metuda collide as 'Blow By Blow' heads to Ilocos Sur

MANILA, Philippines – Al Toyogon gets the chance to win the Philippine Boxing Federation lightweight crown he faces Rimar Metuda Saturday night in Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow By Blow at the Narvacan Gymnasium in Narvacan, Ilocos Sur.

Still, ringsiders feel this won’t prevent Metuda from going the extra mile in the main event that was arranged with the able assistance of Ilocos Sur Gov. Jerry Singson and his brother Chavit Singson, mayor of Narvacan, and San Miguel Beer delivering solid sponsorship blows as well.

Just like the previous Blow-By-Blow shows, fighters from all over the country were signed up to see action in the weekly television program being telecast on Cignal One Sports channel every Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

“This has been my assurance when we launched Blow-By-Blow last year, to give boxers not just from Metro Manila and nearby provinces the chance to display their boxing ability,” Pacquiao said, noting that stables from La Union, Digos, Cagayan de Oro, Baguio, General Santos City were brought to Ilocos to provide fistic fireworks.

A couple of Ilocos punchers are also seeing action as a treat to the sports-loving Ilocanos.