Paulo Tatad appointed PSC executive director

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 4, 2023 | 2:14pm
Paulo Tatad appointed PSC executive director
Newly-minted PSC executive director Paulo Tatad (left) and PSC chairman Richard Bachmann (right)
Ralph Edwin Villanueva

MANILA, Philippines – Paulo Francisco Tatad has been named new executive director of The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Tatad, the son of former press secretary and senator Francisco “Kit” Tatad, replaced Guillermo Iroy Jr., who is deputy executive director once again.

PSC chairman Richard Bachmann announced Tatad’s appointment in a press conference Friday morning.

“For PSC to go to the next level, for us to serve the athletes and the sport, we made some changes. I added a new executive director for PSC,” Bachmann told reporters in Filipino.

“Now that we have a complete lineup, we can move forward and serve the athletes and all sports,” he added.

Tatad earlier worked for the corporate sector.

“When the chairman interviewed me for this, he shared his vision for the PSC. With sports being a passion… this opportunity is something that is too good to pass up,” Tatad said.

