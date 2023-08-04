^

Sports

Arcilla returns to familiar territory in Hagedorn Open netfest

Philstar.com
August 4, 2023 | 2:09pm
Arcilla returns to familiar territory in Hagedorn Open netfest
Johnny Arcilla

MANILA, Philippines – Johnny Arcilla returns to the site of one of his many victories, putting his win run and staying power to the test again in the Rep. Edward Hagedorn Open National Tennis Championships, which got going at the Karawatan PPS Playground in Puerto Princesa, Palawan Friday.

But while he brims with confidence coming into the week-long Group A championship following a sweep of the Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur Open titles last month, the 43-year-old Davis Cup veteran expects a stiffer challenge from a fired-up slew of rivals raring to put an end to his remarkable streak.

They include Jose Maria Pague, Joshua Kinaadman, Vicente Anasta, Eric Jed Olivarez, Eric Tangub, Jelic Amazona and doubles partner Nilo Ledama with the young but talented bidders also ready to spring a surprise or two, led by multi-titled junior champions Brice Baisa, Kendrick Bona and Vince Serna, along with Dave Mosqueda, Alexis Acabo and qualifiers Tristan Licayan and Jeff Manglicmot.

Over P500,000 are up for grabs in the Group A tournament that also features the men’s doubles, women’s Open doubles, women’s doubles 30s, mixed Open doubles and the men’s doubles combine age 100, 110, 120, 130 and 140, according to event organizer Bobby Mangunay.

Also on tap is the national Grand Slam juniors featuring the boys’ and girls’ 18-and-under singles and doubles which is part of the country's longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

But focus will be on the men’s Open with Arcilla seeking to nail another victory worth P50,000 with the 10-time PCA Open champion likewise seeking the doubles crown and the top P30,000 with Nilo Ledama in the tournament held in partnership with the LGU of Puerto Princesa City.

Arcilla toppled Ronard Joven, 6-4, 6-4, to capture the championship last year with the former stretching his title run to the current season, including in the recent Lanao series where he foiled Olivarez twice.

vuukle comment

JOHNNY ARCILLA

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas thwarts Iran to begin China stint

Gilas thwarts Iran to begin China stint

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas hurdled Iran, 76-65, in its first tune-up game in the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament in China...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas tackles Iran; China joust also pits Philippines vs Senegal

Gilas tackles Iran; China joust also pits Philippines vs Senegal

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas, minus some ace players, battles Asian rival Iran today in the second day of the Heyuan WUS International...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas rekindles rivalry with Iran in China joust

Gilas rekindles rivalry with Iran in China joust

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Gilas Pilipinas, sans a bevy of its ace players, battles Asian rival Iran Thursday in the second day of the 2023 Heyuan WUS...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Actub leads Imus dunk fest as Pasig, Marikina triumph

MPBL: Actub leads Imus dunk fest as Pasig, Marikina triumph

1 day ago
Poypoy Actub put on a show as Imus routed Bulacan, 125-66, on Wednesday in an OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League)...
Sports
fbtw
Late visa notice causes Jordan Clarkson to miss Gilas' China stint, says dad

Late visa notice causes Jordan Clarkson to miss Gilas' China stint, says dad

By Alder Almo | 3 hours ago
Jordan Clarkson’s father cleared the air about why the Utah Jazz star could not join Gilas Pilipinas on their China...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Malixi gains despite 73 as Rivers hold sway

Malixi gains despite 73 as Rivers hold sway

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Rianne Malixi moved 10 spots up to joint 40th but still came up short in her par-breaking bid as she carded a 73 in the third...
Sports
fbtw
Tambalque, Villaroman seek to triumph in JPGT Pradera golf tilt

Tambalque, Villaroman seek to triumph in JPGT Pradera golf tilt

3 hours ago
The ICTSI 2023 Junior PGT Series moves to Lubao, Pampanga on Sunday, August 6, with Round 3 of the 18-hole stroke play tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Jordan 'proud' of Hornets as sale of NBA team finalized

Jordan 'proud' of Hornets as sale of NBA team finalized

4 hours ago
NBA legend Michael Jordan's tenure as a majority owner in the league officially ended Thursday (Friday, Manila time) as the...
Sports
fbtw
Eala stuns second-seeded foe, advances to W60 Barcelona quarters

Eala stuns second-seeded foe, advances to W60 Barcelona quarters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Alex Eala entered the quarterfinals round of the W60 Barcelona singles tournament after upsetting Germany’s Eva Lys,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with