Arcilla returns to familiar territory in Hagedorn Open netfest

MANILA, Philippines – Johnny Arcilla returns to the site of one of his many victories, putting his win run and staying power to the test again in the Rep. Edward Hagedorn Open National Tennis Championships, which got going at the Karawatan PPS Playground in Puerto Princesa, Palawan Friday.

But while he brims with confidence coming into the week-long Group A championship following a sweep of the Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur Open titles last month, the 43-year-old Davis Cup veteran expects a stiffer challenge from a fired-up slew of rivals raring to put an end to his remarkable streak.

They include Jose Maria Pague, Joshua Kinaadman, Vicente Anasta, Eric Jed Olivarez, Eric Tangub, Jelic Amazona and doubles partner Nilo Ledama with the young but talented bidders also ready to spring a surprise or two, led by multi-titled junior champions Brice Baisa, Kendrick Bona and Vince Serna, along with Dave Mosqueda, Alexis Acabo and qualifiers Tristan Licayan and Jeff Manglicmot.

Over P500,000 are up for grabs in the Group A tournament that also features the men’s doubles, women’s Open doubles, women’s doubles 30s, mixed Open doubles and the men’s doubles combine age 100, 110, 120, 130 and 140, according to event organizer Bobby Mangunay.

Also on tap is the national Grand Slam juniors featuring the boys’ and girls’ 18-and-under singles and doubles which is part of the country's longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

But focus will be on the men’s Open with Arcilla seeking to nail another victory worth P50,000 with the 10-time PCA Open champion likewise seeking the doubles crown and the top P30,000 with Nilo Ledama in the tournament held in partnership with the LGU of Puerto Princesa City.

Arcilla toppled Ronard Joven, 6-4, 6-4, to capture the championship last year with the former stretching his title run to the current season, including in the recent Lanao series where he foiled Olivarez twice.