Pagdanganan explodes with 6-under after 10, shares clubhouse lead

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 4, 2023 | 1:56pm
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays her shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club on July 22, 2023 in Midland, Michigan.
David Berding / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan flashed the form that marked her early campaign on the LPGA Tour and produced a result, albeit incomplete, that sparked hopes for an explosive finish for the big-hitting Filipina in the French Lick Charity Classic in Indiana Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Pagdanganan razed the first 10 holes of the Pete Dye course with six birdies, matching Israeli Laetitia Beck’s 66 although the former still have eight holes to complete as darkness halted play following a fog delay in the $335,000 championship of the Epson Tour.

The ICTSI-backed Pagdanganan, who tied for 41st in the Dana Open in Ohio and shared ninth place with Slovenian Ana Belac in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the only team event on the LPGA Tour calendar in Michigan, both last month, birdied the first two holes to kick off her campaign in the afternoon wave.

She gained another stroke on the par-3 No. 4, posted another back-to-back feat from No. 7 and shot her sixth birdie on No. 10 before the horn sounded.

Beck earlier wrapped up a 34-32 round that featured seven birdies against a bogey to seize the clubhouse lead but chances are Pagdanganan could get past her with a couple of long holes (Nos. 14 and 18) to play at resumption of her unfinished round early Friday (Saturday in Manila).

Meanwhile, Abby Arevalo put in a three-birdie, one-bogey effort for a 70 and a provisional share of 12th place while Dottie Ardina endured a rollercoaster round of four birdies against three bogeys for a one-under card with three holes to play.

Clariss Guce, on the other hand, went one-over after 15 holes and Chanelle Avaricio and Pauline del Rosario finished with 77 and 78, respectively, and could be heading to an early exit.

