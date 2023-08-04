^

Malixi gains despite 73 as Rivers hold sway

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 4, 2023 | 11:30am
Malixi gains despite 73 as Rivers hold sway
Rianne Malixi
MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi moved 10 spots up to joint 40th but still came up short in her par-breaking bid as she carded a 73 in the third round of the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship still led by local ace Brooke Rivers at the Ashburn Golf Club in Halifax, Nova Scotia Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Rivers and compatriot Lauren Kim kept the 1-2 posts as they likewise struggled with one-over cards in a challenging day with the former pooling a 207 and the latter remaining two shots back at 209 heading to the final round of the 109th staging of the event also serving as tune-up for those vying in next week’s US Women’s Amateur in Los Angeles.

Starting out at the backside, Malixi, 16, faltered early with a double-bogey on No. 13 then made a bogey on the 18th to negate a birdie on No. 15. She hit two more birdies at the front against a bogey for a 35 and a 73 for a 224 and a share of 40th, 17 strokes behind Rivers.

The ICTSI-backed Malixi, who had high hopes coming into the event following a runner-up finish in the US Girls’ Junior in Colorado, seeks to go under in the last 18 holes in an attempt to build some momentum for next week’s battle at the Bel-Air Country Club.

Malixi, meanwhile, drew Jess Baker, last year’s Women’s Amateur Championship, and 2022 US Girls’ Junior winner Yana Wilson in one of the featured flights in the first two rounds of the US Women’s Amateur to be held under the stroke play format.

The Top 64 will then move to the match play phase.

RIANNE MALIXI
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports

Sports
Sports
Sports
