Tambalque, Villaroman seek to triumph in JPGT Pradera golf tilt

MANILA, Philippines – The ICTSI 2023 Junior PGT Series moves to Lubao, Pampanga on Sunday, August 6, with Round 3 of the 18-hole stroke play tournament for boys’ 13-14 and 15-18 age divisions and girls’ 15-18 play at the sprawling Pradera Golf and Country Club complex.

The 48-player field set to vie for top honors and ranking points surpasses the 45-player cast in the last JPGT leg at Valley Golf Club in Antipolo, which featured the boys’ and girls’ 9-10, boys’ and girls’ 11-12 and girls’ 13-14 classes, as the series continues to gain traction while providing a new platform for these youngsters to hone and develop their talent and skills.

The JPGT series, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. and sponsored by long-time golf patron ICTSI, also includes the drive, chip and putt skills challenge.

Patrick Tambalque, the Round 1 winner at Mount Malarayat last June, seeks another top finish in the 13-14 division that also drew the likes of Tristan Padilla, Alex Crisostomo, Bien Fajardo, Gabriel Handog, Felix Saludar, Ramon Fabie, Santi Asuncion and Clark Bayani.

Zachary Villaroman, on the other hand, leads the chase in the 15-18 category that includes David Serdenia, Alonso Espartero, Zeus Sara, Rafael Manaol and Vasco Esquivel, while Angelica Bañez, Casey Frankum and Lee Ji Won banner the girls’ 15-18 division at the par-72 course, a regular venue of the Philippine Golf Tour and Ladies PGT circuits.

Play will be under the Modified Stableford scoring system. Registration starts at 6 a.m. with the first group to tee off at 7 a.m.

Spicing up the boys’ 13-14 battle are Geoffrey Tan, Ryan Nicolas, Jr., Santi Asuncion, Beng Bang-I, Carlos Taruc, Stefano Tami, Rafael See, Luciano Copok, Lorenzo Lim, Harry Sales, Justin See, Akio Lee, Gabriel See and Seth Koa.

Joining the hunt in the 15-18 division are Von Tablac, Nathan Olave, Alejandro Arabia, Ezikiel Madrelino, Eron Sung, Zion Zubia, Luigi Dy, An Seongmin, Santino Pineda, Kimi Villamor, Tyler Zamuco, Joaquin Mariano, Mark Kobayashi, Edrian Mangabay, Zach Nicart and Sean Baltazar.

Meanwhile, the JPGT Series heads back to Mt. Malarayat on August 13 for boys’ and girls’ 13-14 and boys' 15-18 categories in the format of drive-chip-putt competition. For details, contact Sheila Salvania at +639683114101 or email [email protected].